Ahead Of Rath Yatra, Bengal Announces Rs 5 Lakh Aid To 60 Committees

The West Bengal government will provide special financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to 60 Rath Yatra committees in the state, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on Monday.

"We will provide government assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to 60 committees that have been organising these festivals for decade," Adhikari said after chairing the meeting.

He requested the committees to use the government assistance to renovate old chariots, especially those made of wood.

Rath Yatra will be celebrated on Thursday.

Taking a swipe at the previous government, he said that while it had limited its role to sending a few traffic police personnel to conduct the annual festival, his government would participate directly in the festival.

Adhikari acknowledged that there may have been some shortcomings in preparing the list of committees in the first year and requested that these be viewed with understanding.

"We will prepare an error-free list in the coming years. This initiative will go a long way. The tree planted today will one day become a mighty one. It will become a tradition," he said.

The chief minister said that the government would set up service centres at fairs associated with traditional Rath Yatras across the state. These centres, managed by the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs under his charge, would provide basic facilities to pilgrims. Municipal bodies, district administrations, the police, and the respective Rath Yatra committees will be engaged to provide these services.

Special Arrangements For Shravan

The state government will also make special arrangements for Kanwar pilgrims during this year's Shravan Mela, with Adhikari visiting Tarakeswar on July 14.

"The government is setting up service centres every five kilometres along the route from Sheoraphuli to Tarakeswar. We are undertaking development works worth Rs 15 crore to beautify Tarakeswar Dham," Adhikari said.

Pilgrims visiting these places will have access to police assistance camps, temporary medical camps, drinking water, ORS, and resting facilities

The service centres will be set up around three temples identified by the government - Jalpesh Temple in Jalpaiguri, a temple in the Jayanti area near the Bhutan border, and Tarakeswar.

Rose petals would be showered from helicopters over Kanwar pilgrims every Monday during the month of Shravan if the weather permits, the Bengal chief minister said.