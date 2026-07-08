Bengal Man Beaten To Death Over Rape-Murder Horror Was Innocent: Police

A man was beaten to death by an angry crowd over suspicion of his involvement in the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in the Baruipur suburb of Kolkata. The man, identified as Indrajit Mondal, was innocent, the police have found.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has met his family and assured that he will get justice.

"The youth killed in the mob lynching, Indrajit Mondal, was innocent. This is what the police told me; these are not my words. He (Mondal) will also get justice. I have met his family members also," the chief minister told reporters yesterday.

Adhikari said that those involved in Mondal's lynching would face murder charges and that the police have been instructed to take strong action against those involved in hooliganism.

Read: Key Accused In Rape-Murder Of 11-Year-Old In Bengal Killed In Encounter

He also met the police personnel who were injured during the protest and assured them of all assistance.

The police arrested four suspects in connection with the gangrape and murder. Sources said three of them, Pravash Mondal, Ananda Sardar and Dibakar Sardar had confessed to their crime. Mondal was killed in encounter last night while trying to flee after snatching a policeman's revolver, they added.

The fourth suspect, Kabir Mollah, was picked up yesterday.

The girl's autopsy report has confirmed sexual assault. It also revealed a severe head injury, injuries to private parts, and bite and scratch marks across the body.

A wave of violent protests swept the southern suburbs after her body was found on Sunday, as hundreds of angry locals damaged railway tracks and police vehicles.

Read: Rape-Murder Of 11-Year-Old In Bengal Pre-Planned: Police After Three Arrests

At least 20 people have been arrested in such vandalism cases. According to the police, they were also involved in the lynching of Indrajit Mondal.

Adhikari has asserted that the girl's family was satisfied with the progress of the police investigation and ordered Director General of Police Sidd Nath Gupta to submit a report within 72 hours.

"All of them will be arrested. No one will be spared," he asserted.

Without naming the opposition, he also pointed fingers at the rival parties for instigating violence and said the government will teach them a proper lesson. Those who incited people on social media will also not be spared, the chief minister added.

Asked about financial assistance for the aggrieved families, he said he will visit Baruipur again and then announce.