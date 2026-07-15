Rath Yatra 2026: Extra Train Services Announced To Handle Pilgrim Rush To Puri

Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of India's biggest religious festivals, attracting millions of devotees from across the world every year. Many devotees are also expected to travel to Puri this year. To manage the expected rush of pilgrims and make the journey easier, Indian Railways has announced special train services on different routes connecting Puri.

The special trains will run between Jagdalpur and Puri, as well as Rayagada and Puri, giving passengers additional travel options during the festival.

Jagdalpur-Puri Special Train Schedule

The Jagdalpur-Puri Special (08553) will run on July 15 and July 23, 2026. The train departs Jagdalpur at 6:00 AM and reaches Puri at 1:40 AM the following day.

The return service, Train No. 08554, will depart from Puri at 7:15 PM on July 16 and July 24, reaching Jagdalpur at 1:15 PM the next day.

Rayagada-Puri Special Train Schedule

Indian Railways will also run the Rayagada-Puri Special to meet the increased demand during the festival.

The special train will run on the notified dates announced by the Railways, with stops at key stations along the route, making it easier for devotees from southern Odisha to reach Puri.

Before travelling, passengers should check the latest timings and platform information.

Important Stoppages

The Jagdalpur-Puri Special will stop at several stations, including Koraput, Rayagada, Jeypore, Kotpad, Gunupur, Paralakhemundi, Palasa, Khurda Road, and other notified stations before reaching Puri.

The Rayagada-Puri Special will also stop at major stations along its route.

Passengers are advised to book tickets early, where required, and check the latest schedule on official railway platforms before starting their journey, as timings may vary.