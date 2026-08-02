"We'll Pay Rs 200 A Month": Landlord's Request For Wi-Fi Password Leaves Tenant Conflicted

A newly installed Wi-Fi connection has become an unexpected source of tension between a tenant and the landlords. The tenant turned to Reddit for advice after the landlords repeatedly asked for the Wi-Fi password, leaving the tenant unsure how to refuse without creating an awkward situation.

The tenant shared the experience on Reddit under the title, "Landlords asking for Wi-Fi password." The tenant had moved into the property about a week ago and had recently got the internet connection installed.

The tenant said the landlord was present during almost the entire installation process. At first, the tenant thought the landlord was there to explain something about the wiring. However, after the technicians left, the landlord asked for the Wi-Fi password and said they only wanted to watch the news. The landlord also offered that the tenant could either reduce Rs 200 from the electricity bill or take Rs 200 from them every month.

Check Out The Post Here:

The tenant told the landlord that the internet plan had limited data and that the connection was needed extensively for work. However, the matter did not end there.

The next day, while the tenant was on the terrace with the landlord and the landlord's wife, they brought up the topic again. They asked about the monthly bill, the type of internet connection, and whose name it was registered under. They also said they only wanted to use it for one or two hours to watch TV.

The tenant told the landlord's wife that even the internet was not working properly because the tenant did not know how to refuse them directly.

The post ended with the tenant asking other Reddit users whether the password should be shared or not.

Social Media Reaction

The post received several responses, with users suggesting different ways for the tenant to handle the situation.

One user commented, "Just say no politely."

Another user noted, "Give the password and put speed and data limitations on their MAC address."