Bengaluru Tenant Claims Landlord Deducted Rs 51,000 For Repainting, Calls It "Harassment"

A tenant in Bengaluru has raised concerns after a large amount was deducted from the security deposit while vacating a flat. The incident has sparked questions about whether the charges made by the landlord were fair.

According to the post shared on social media, after the tenant vacated the apartment, the landlord deducted more than Rs 51,000 from the security deposit for painting and cleaning expenses.

The post stated that the landlord required the entire flat, including the doors, to be repainted before handing over the keys.

When the painter first came for inspection, the tenant was still living in the apartment. The painter stated that not much work was required and the cost would be less than Rs 20,000.

However, after the tenant vacated the apartment, the painter spoke directly with the owner. The painting cost subsequently increased to Rs 36,000.

The tenant claims that they were not consulted or shown separate quotations. They were only provided with the final bill after the work was finalised.

In addition to painting, Rs 10,000 was deducted for deep cleaning. According to the tenant, deep cleaning for a 3BHK flat typically costs between Rs 4,500 and Rs 5,000, so the Rs 10,000 charge seems excessive.

In addition, Rs 5,000 was withheld as security. It was stated that the landlord lives in North America and this amount will only be refunded if the new tenant confirms any additional damage after two weeks of living there.

The tenant stated that these deductions left them feeling harassed and shocked by decisions made without prior knowledge.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post. One user commented, "The usual practice is 1 month rent + damages."

Another user noted, "This is the reason I want to buy a house of my own. All the flat owners are greedy.