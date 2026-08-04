School Assembly News Headlines (August 5): Top National, World, Sports Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (August 5): Check out the top stories making headlines today.
School Assembly News Headlines (August 5): Start your day with the top national, international, education, business, and sports stories making headlines today. Today's key developments include 17 people being injured after an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight encountered severe turbulence; the Rajya Sabha clearing the Registration of Births and Deaths Bill after its passage in the Lok Sabha; the Centre stating that 17 crore jobs were created over the past 10 years; and Prashant Kishor declaring that "Bankipur will not be embarrassed by its representative now," a day after his impressive victory over the BJP in the Bihar Bankipur bypoll.
Take a look at the top stories making headlines today:
Top National Headlines (August 5)
- Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Hit By Turbulence, 17 Injured
- 'We Thought We Would Die': Passenger Recalls Air India Turbulence Scare
- "Bar Councils Have Become Men's Clubs": Supreme Court Says Co-Opt Women Members
- After Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Clears Registration Of Births And Deaths Bill
- Amid Gen Z Employment Concerns, Centre Says 17 Crore Jobs Created In 10 Years
- 'No Time For Opposition Unity, Agenda Is Bihar': Prashant Kishor After Bankipur Win
Top World Headlines (August 5)
- Russia's 'Shadow Fleet' Plan To Protest Its Gas Export From EU Sanctions
- 'Be Creative, Unconventional': US Military Asks Troops To Find New Ways To Punish Iran
- Pakistan Bans Al Jazeera For "Yellow Journalism" After Reports On PoK Crackdown
- Aung San Suu Kyi Meets Red Cross Official In Rare Contact Since 2021 Coup
Top Sports Headlines (August 5)
- Pakistan Boxer Disappears After Leaving CWG Hotel, Team Left Stunned
- Ajit Agarkar Sends Clear Selection Message For Mohammed Shami Through Jasprit Bumrah Replacement
- Neeraj Chopra Moves On From CWG Silver, Set To Clash With Arshad Nadeem, Rumesh Pathirage Again
Top Education News (August 5)
- IIT Gandhinagar Invites Applications For Executive Master's In Machine Learning Engineering
- Maharashtra To Introduce Drug De-addiction Lessons In School Curriculum
- NEET UG Counselling 2026: Registration Begins On August 5
- CBI Probe Sought Into Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment 2025 Over Alleged Irregularities
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