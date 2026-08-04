School Assembly News Headlines (August 5): Top National, World, Sports Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (August 5): Start your day with the top national, international, education, business, and sports stories making headlines today. Today's key developments include 17 people being injured after an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight encountered severe turbulence; the Rajya Sabha clearing the Registration of Births and Deaths Bill after its passage in the Lok Sabha; the Centre stating that 17 crore jobs were created over the past 10 years; and Prashant Kishor declaring that "Bankipur will not be embarrassed by its representative now," a day after his impressive victory over the BJP in the Bihar Bankipur bypoll.

Take a look at the top stories making headlines today:

Top National Headlines (August 5)

Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Hit By Turbulence, 17 Injured

'We Thought We Would Die': Passenger Recalls Air India Turbulence Scare

"Bar Councils Have Become Men's Clubs": Supreme Court Says Co-Opt Women Members

After Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Clears Registration Of Births And Deaths Bill

Amid Gen Z Employment Concerns, Centre Says 17 Crore Jobs Created In 10 Years

'No Time For Opposition Unity, Agenda Is Bihar': Prashant Kishor After Bankipur Win

Top World Headlines (August 5)

Russia's 'Shadow Fleet' Plan To Protest Its Gas Export From EU Sanctions

'Be Creative, Unconventional': US Military Asks Troops To Find New Ways To Punish Iran

Pakistan Bans Al Jazeera For "Yellow Journalism" After Reports On PoK Crackdown

Aung San Suu Kyi Meets Red Cross Official In Rare Contact Since 2021 Coup

Top Sports Headlines (August 5)

Pakistan Boxer Disappears After Leaving CWG Hotel, Team Left Stunned

Ajit Agarkar Sends Clear Selection Message For Mohammed Shami Through Jasprit Bumrah Replacement

Neeraj Chopra Moves On From CWG Silver, Set To Clash With Arshad Nadeem, Rumesh Pathirage Again

Top Education News (August 5)

IIT Gandhinagar Invites Applications For Executive Master's In Machine Learning Engineering

Maharashtra To Introduce Drug De-addiction Lessons In School Curriculum

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Registration Begins On August 5

CBI Probe Sought Into Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment 2025 Over Alleged Irregularities