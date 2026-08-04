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School Assembly News Headlines (August 5): Top National, World, Sports Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (August 5): Today's key developments include an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight encountering severe turbulence, leaving 17 people injured.

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School Assembly News Headlines (August 5): Top National, World, Sports Education News
School Assembly News Headlines (August 5): Check out the top stories making headlines today.

School Assembly News Headlines (August 5): Start your day with the top national, international, education, business, and sports stories making headlines today. Today's key developments include 17 people being injured after an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight encountered severe turbulence; the Rajya Sabha clearing the Registration of Births and Deaths Bill after its passage in the Lok Sabha; the Centre stating that 17 crore jobs were created over the past 10 years; and Prashant Kishor declaring that "Bankipur will not be embarrassed by its representative now," a day after his impressive victory over the BJP in the Bihar Bankipur bypoll.

Take a look at the top stories making headlines today:

Top National Headlines (August 5)

  • Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Hit By Turbulence, 17 Injured
  • 'We Thought We Would Die': Passenger Recalls Air India Turbulence Scare
  • "Bar Councils Have Become Men's Clubs": Supreme Court Says Co-Opt Women Members
  • After Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Clears Registration Of Births And Deaths Bill
  • Amid Gen Z Employment Concerns, Centre Says 17 Crore Jobs Created In 10 Years
  • 'No Time For Opposition Unity, Agenda Is Bihar': Prashant Kishor After Bankipur Win

Top World Headlines (August 5)

  • Russia's 'Shadow Fleet' Plan To Protest Its Gas Export From EU Sanctions
  • 'Be Creative, Unconventional': US Military Asks Troops To Find New Ways To Punish Iran
  • Pakistan Bans Al Jazeera For "Yellow Journalism" After Reports On PoK Crackdown
  • Aung San Suu Kyi Meets Red Cross Official In Rare Contact Since 2021 Coup

Top Sports Headlines (August 5)

  • Pakistan Boxer Disappears After Leaving CWG Hotel, Team Left Stunned
  • Ajit Agarkar Sends Clear Selection Message For Mohammed Shami Through Jasprit Bumrah Replacement
  • Neeraj Chopra Moves On From CWG Silver, Set To Clash With Arshad Nadeem, Rumesh Pathirage Again

Top Education News (August 5)

  • IIT Gandhinagar Invites Applications For Executive Master's In Machine Learning Engineering
  • Maharashtra To Introduce Drug De-addiction Lessons In School Curriculum
  • NEET UG Counselling 2026: Registration Begins On August 5
  • CBI Probe Sought Into Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment 2025 Over Alleged Irregularities
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