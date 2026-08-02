School Assembly News Headlines (August 3): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (August 3): Today's headlines pack urgent national updates, globe‑spanning events and sports moments that matter to students. Watch how leaders call on youth to shape a drug‑free future, a landmark mountain pass reopens after six years, and local infrastructure promises faster commutes for city kids. Overseas, wildfires and political tensions show why global awareness counts, while athletic achievements and setbacks, from Commonwealth medals to injury blows, highlight resilience and ambition.

Top National News

PM Launches Anti-Drugs Campaign, Emphasises Youth's Role For Viksit Bharat

'Drugs Can Give You Brief High But Make Your Entire Life Low': PM Modi At Anti-Drugs Campaign

Nathu La Pass Trade Reopens After 6-Year Gap, Traders Hopeful of Revival

IIT Guwahati Student Drowns, Another Injured After Falling Into Brahmaputra

Mayur Vihar To AIIMS In 20 Minutes: Delhi's Barapullah Corridor To Open Soon

"He Gave Jeevandaan By Forgiving Her": Mother Of Girl Who Abused PM Modi

'Why Live In Dubai If You Love India': Raj Thackeray Jabs Vivek Oberoi, R Madhavan

No More Stopping On Manesar-Jaipur Highway With Barrier-Free Toll System

J&K Launches Massive Op To Hunt Terrorists Who Killed 2 Migrant Workers

Top International News

Wildfires On Over 250,000 Acres Across Washington State Prompt Evacuations

"Parameters Reached For Deal To End War": Trump, Netanyahu Hold Off New Iran Strikes

'India's Gen Z Protest Not Organic,' Claims Sydney-Based Political Scientist Salvatore Babones

"Want Sheikh Hasina To Return, Remove Ban On Her Party": Taslima Nasreen

Indian Community Flags Visa Issues, Anti-India Social Media Content In China

4 Mountaineers Killed, 6 Missing After Avalanche Strikes Peak In PoK

Italy Suspends Schengen Agreement With Spain Because Of Ceuta Migrant Crisis

Top Sports News

Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of Sri Lanka Test Series Due To Knee Injury: Report

Lovlina Borgohain Points Out Missing Northeast On India Map At Glasgow Restaurant

'Missed Gold By Just 1kg': Ajaya Babu After Winning CWG Silver In Weightlifting

After Historic CWG Success, BFI Chief Challenges Boxers To Go Bigger At Asian Games

Judoka Ishroop Narang Emotional After Losing Bronze Match

Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam 20th In Time Trial, India Sign Off From CWG 2026 Cycling

Sunil Chhetri Urges Tata Group To Reconsider Jamshedpur FC Exit From ISL: "Punch To The Gut"

