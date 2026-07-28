School Assembly News Headlines (July 29): Top National, International, Sports News

From flood relief and new student-friendly schemes to heated debates.
School Assembly News Headlines (July 29): Today's headlines mix politics, protests and sporting triumphs: everything from flood relief and new student‑friendly schemes to heated debates over protest policing and fresh exam‑related buzz in Parliament. Internationally, heated conflicts and climate alarms rub shoulders with major diplomatic visits and tech leadership changes.
On the sports page, tales of grit, from Commonwealth gold to surprise national call‑ups, offer inspiration for anyone balancing studies with dreams. Read on for the top national, international and sports stories students should know before the first bell.
Top National News
- PM Modi Meets Assam MPs To Discuss Flood Situation, Assures Support
- Release Detained CJP Protesters Without Criminal Past: Top Court To States
- Delhi Approves Lakshmi Yojana Scheme, Women To Get Rs 2,500 Financial Aid
- Rahul Gandhi Backs Ken-Betwa Protesters, Demands Fair Compensation
- Akhilesh Yadav's "Sarkaar Bhi Jhukti Hai" Jibe At Centre Over CJP Protests
- Delhi Gets Fresh Spell Of Rain, Orange Alert Issued For Next Few Hours
- Gen Z Has Done More For The Country Than You: CJP Slams Kangana Ranaut
- "Are They Terrorists?" Priyanka Gandhi Slams Use Of Pellet Guns On Protesters
- Final Air India Crash Report Due In October, Probe Body Tells Supreme Court
- Mehbooba Mufti Apologises For "Banta Hai" Remark On Pellet Gun Use In J&K
- "PM Modi Clocked It": BJP MP Uses Gen-Z Term To Praise New Exam Law
- Andhra Student Who Shared Stage With Chandrababu Naidu Dies By Suicide
- Kapil Sibal Pledges Rs 1 Crore To Support Legal Aid For CJP Protesters
Top International News
- Iran Hangs Two Anti-Government Protesters In Public
- 390 Drones In One Night: Ukraine Attacks Russia's Moscow Region
- Trump, Zelensky And Netanyahu To Attend US Senator Graham's Funeral
- Netanyahu To Join Trump For First Face-To-Face Meeting Since Iran War At White House
- France Braces For Fourth Major Heatwave As Bordeaux Wildfire Rages On
- Thousands Arrested By ICE After "Leads" From US Child Migrant Agency: Report
- India, China Explore Academic Cooperation As Foreign Secretary Visits Central Party School
- Apple's Incoming CEO John Ternus Aims To Build On Movie, TV Progress
- New US Rule Skips Asylum Interviews, Sends Some Cases Straight To Courts
- India, China To Resume Silk Route Border Trade Via Nathu La Pass From August 1
- US Military Base In South Korea Issues Safety Alert Over Chemical Leak
- India "Hugely Angry": UK MP Who Signed Nirav Modi's Extradition Order
Top Sports News
- Sharmila Dhankar Survived Abuse Over Dowry, Then For Having Daughters: Today She Is CWG Gold Medallist
- Ravindra Jadeja Returns To India Squad, Uncapped Star Earns Surprise Call-Up For Sri Lanka Tests
- 5 Wickets, 0 Runs: West Indies Star Justin Greaves Tears Into Pakistan, Scripts 149-Year First
- Zinedine Zidane Appointed As New Coach Of France After Didier Deschamps' Departure
- Sarvesh Kushare: Onion Farmer's Son From Nashik Who Earned Historic Commonwealth Games Silver
- Roberto Mancini Named Italy Football Team Head Coach For Second Time
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