School Assembly News Headlines (July 28): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (July 28): From a landmark Supreme Court rebuke over protest policing and deepfake legal battles, to climate-driven wildfires in Europe and dramatic rescue stories abroad, today's headlines mix law, tech, and global affairs. Sport brings cheers too: India adds medals at the Commonwealth Games and young stars make finals, giving plenty to celebrate during morning announcements.

Top National News

"Can't Lathicharge Just Because There Is Agitation": Supreme Court's Big Remark

'Appoint Chartered Accountant To Ram Temple SIT': Top Court To UP Government

Nitin Gadkari To Sue Meta, X, Google Over Deepfakes On E20

"Core System Uncompromised": Bank Of Baroda After Dark Web Data Leak Report

Withdraw Cases Or Protests Resume Tomorrow: CJP's Warning To Centre

'E20 Janta Party' Gathers Followers On Instagram After Cockroach Success

India Summons Ukraine Envoy Over Black Sea Attacks On Indian Seafarers

Mumbai Model Who Blocked Police Van To Free Protesters Alleges Online Abuse

Bihar Cop, Seen On Camera Firing At Protesting Students With AK-47, Suspended

Blinded At 14, Woman Recalls J&K "Pellet Gun Horror" After Delhi Protest

After Worst Flood In 5 Decades, Assam's Sivasagar Limps Back To Normalcy

Satellites Show At Least 11 Chinese Stealth Jets Facing India

Rajghat First, Mountains Next: Sonam Wangchuk's Plan After Hospital Release

Top International News

Iran Halts Attacks On US' Middle East Allies As Washington Holds Fire

Islamabad Ready For Crackdown As PoK Heads For Legislative Polls Amid Unrest

Japan PM Takaichi's Approval Rating Drops To 57% Over Rising Living Costs

Red Sea Shipping Slows After Houthi Attack On Saudi Oil Sites, Data Shows

'Blatant Violation': Iran's Araghchi Slams Ukraine Over Attack On Its Ship

"Unpredictable" Wildfires Engulf France And Spain, 3,00,000 Evacuated

Indian-Origin Diamond Trader Kidnapped In Mali, Freed After 44-Crore Payout

Top Sports News

Weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav Clinches Silver, India's 5th Medal In Commonwealth Games 2026

M Sreeshankar Qualifies For Long Jump Finals At CWG 2026; Sajan Prakash Enters 200m Butterfly Final

"Dream Come True": Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Being Named Player Of The Match And Series vs Zimbabwe

Ajit Agarkar Told To Pick Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For ODIs, Make Him Open With Rohit Sharma

"Won't Be A Part Of Constant Rat Race": Sanju Samson Vows To Play On Own Terms

"Tears Were For Everything I Went Through", Says Mirabai Chanu To NDTV After CWG 2026 Gold

"It Hurts, It Will Continue To Hurt": Kylian Mbappe Writes To Fans After France's Failure To Win FIFA World Cup 2026

"No Violence, 100% Safety": Gianni Infantino Slams FIFA World Cup 2026 Critics For 'Spreading Hate'

Rishikanta Singh's Family "Very Proud" Of Him After Commonwealth Games Silver In Glasgow

'Batted Around 1000 Balls': Suryakumar Yadav's Social Media Post Leaves Internet Buzzing