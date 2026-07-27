School Assembly News Headlines (July 28): Top National, International, Sports News

India adds medals at the Commonwealth Games and young stars make finals.
School Assembly News Headlines (July 28): From a landmark Supreme Court rebuke over protest policing and deepfake legal battles, to climate-driven wildfires in Europe and dramatic rescue stories abroad, today's headlines mix law, tech, and global affairs. Sport brings cheers too: India adds medals at the Commonwealth Games and young stars make finals, giving plenty to celebrate during morning announcements.
Top National News
- "Can't Lathicharge Just Because There Is Agitation": Supreme Court's Big Remark
- 'Appoint Chartered Accountant To Ram Temple SIT': Top Court To UP Government
- Nitin Gadkari To Sue Meta, X, Google Over Deepfakes On E20
- "Core System Uncompromised": Bank Of Baroda After Dark Web Data Leak Report
- Withdraw Cases Or Protests Resume Tomorrow: CJP's Warning To Centre
- 'E20 Janta Party' Gathers Followers On Instagram After Cockroach Success
- India Summons Ukraine Envoy Over Black Sea Attacks On Indian Seafarers
- Mumbai Model Who Blocked Police Van To Free Protesters Alleges Online Abuse
- Bihar Cop, Seen On Camera Firing At Protesting Students With AK-47, Suspended
- Blinded At 14, Woman Recalls J&K "Pellet Gun Horror" After Delhi Protest
- After Worst Flood In 5 Decades, Assam's Sivasagar Limps Back To Normalcy
- Satellites Show At Least 11 Chinese Stealth Jets Facing India
- Rajghat First, Mountains Next: Sonam Wangchuk's Plan After Hospital Release
Top International News
- Iran Halts Attacks On US' Middle East Allies As Washington Holds Fire
- Islamabad Ready For Crackdown As PoK Heads For Legislative Polls Amid Unrest
- Japan PM Takaichi's Approval Rating Drops To 57% Over Rising Living Costs
- Red Sea Shipping Slows After Houthi Attack On Saudi Oil Sites, Data Shows
- 'Blatant Violation': Iran's Araghchi Slams Ukraine Over Attack On Its Ship
- "Unpredictable" Wildfires Engulf France And Spain, 3,00,000 Evacuated
- Indian-Origin Diamond Trader Kidnapped In Mali, Freed After 44-Crore Payout
Top Sports News
- Weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav Clinches Silver, India's 5th Medal In Commonwealth Games 2026
- M Sreeshankar Qualifies For Long Jump Finals At CWG 2026; Sajan Prakash Enters 200m Butterfly Final
- "Dream Come True": Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Being Named Player Of The Match And Series vs Zimbabwe
- Ajit Agarkar Told To Pick Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For ODIs, Make Him Open With Rohit Sharma
- "Won't Be A Part Of Constant Rat Race": Sanju Samson Vows To Play On Own Terms
- "Tears Were For Everything I Went Through", Says Mirabai Chanu To NDTV After CWG 2026 Gold
- "It Hurts, It Will Continue To Hurt": Kylian Mbappe Writes To Fans After France's Failure To Win FIFA World Cup 2026
- "No Violence, 100% Safety": Gianni Infantino Slams FIFA World Cup 2026 Critics For 'Spreading Hate'
- Rishikanta Singh's Family "Very Proud" Of Him After Commonwealth Games Silver In Glasgow
- 'Batted Around 1000 Balls': Suryakumar Yadav's Social Media Post Leaves Internet Buzzing
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