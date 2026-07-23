School Assembly News Headlines (July 24): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (July 24): Today's top stories include Rahul Gandhi and Opposition MPs heading to Gandhi Smriti to support students; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shining as India win the first game under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy; Salman Khan urging Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast and asking students to return; IIT Madras asking students to take down Instagram videos supporting the Jantar Mantar protests; the Centre making another appeal for talks; and the CJP's response on a "neutral venue."

Take a look at the top headlines of the day, covering major national developments and the latest updates from the education sector.

Top National Headlines (July 24)

Rahul Gandhi, Opposition MPs Head For Gandhi Smriti To "Support" Students

"Sonam, It's Done, Bro": Salman Khan Urges Wangchuk To End Fast, Asks Students To Go Back

Centre Makes Another Appeal For Talks, CJP's "Neutral Venue" Response

Students' Concerns Genuine, Must Be Handled With Empathy: BJP Veteran MM Joshi

Sonia Sehrawat: Instagram 'Star' Officer In CJP Firestorm Over Cockroach Post

Delhi University Rs 26,000, Allahabad Rs 3,000: Students Question Fee Disparity

E20 Clean Fuel, No Plan To Return To 'Pure' Petrol: Centre In Parliament

"No Evidence": CBI Cleanchit To 'Kingpin' Of NEET-UG 2024 Paper Leak

Top World Headlines (July 24)

Secret Service Agent Suspended For 'Leaking' JD Vance's Travel Details

Balen Shah Breaks His Self-Imposed Diplomatic Rule For India, China: Sources

'Will Ask Shehbaz Sharif To Make Me PM': Nawaz Sharif's New PoK 'Desire'

'No One Will Sell Oil If Tehran Can't': Iran's Big Warning To US, Middle East

Top Sports Headlines (July 24)

India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines As India Win 1st Game Under Shreyas Iyer's Captaincy

Petition To Ban Argentina From FIFA World Cup Nearly Breaks Guinness World Record

Asian Games 2026: India Men's, Women's Kabaddi Teams Placed In Group A

India On Course To Become One Of World's Top 10 Sporting Nations By 2036: Union Minister

Top Education Headlines (July 24)

IIT Madras Asks Students To Take Down Instagram Videos Supporting Jantar Mantar Protests

Uttarakhand Technical University Cancels Two Semester Exams After Question Paper Leak

IGNOU Placement Drive Offers Up To Rs 12 Lakh Package, Apply From July 27

CBSE Issues Class 12 Supplementary Practical Exam Guidelines; Exams From July 29

Over 1,000 Public Schools Closed Across US In 2025-26