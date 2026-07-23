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School Assembly News Headlines (July 24): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (July 24): Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc MPs protested at Gandhi Smriti in Delhi over exam paper leaks, backing NEET-affected students and injured protesters.

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School Assembly News Headlines (July 24): Top National, International, Sports News
School Assembly News Headlines (July 23): Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.

School Assembly News Headlines (July 24): Today's top stories include Rahul Gandhi and Opposition MPs heading to Gandhi Smriti to support students; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shining as India win the first game under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy; Salman Khan urging Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast and asking students to return; IIT Madras asking students to take down Instagram videos supporting the Jantar Mantar protests; the Centre making another appeal for talks; and the CJP's response on a "neutral venue."

Take a look at the top headlines of the day, covering major national developments and the latest updates from the education sector.

Top National Headlines (July 24)

  • Rahul Gandhi, Opposition MPs Head For Gandhi Smriti To "Support" Students
  • "Sonam, It's Done, Bro": Salman Khan Urges Wangchuk To End Fast, Asks Students To Go Back
  • Centre Makes Another Appeal For Talks, CJP's "Neutral Venue" Response
  • Students' Concerns Genuine, Must Be Handled With Empathy: BJP Veteran MM Joshi
  • Sonia Sehrawat: Instagram 'Star' Officer In CJP Firestorm Over Cockroach Post
  • Delhi University Rs 26,000, Allahabad Rs 3,000: Students Question Fee Disparity
  • E20 Clean Fuel, No Plan To Return To 'Pure' Petrol: Centre In Parliament
  • "No Evidence": CBI Cleanchit To 'Kingpin' Of NEET-UG 2024 Paper Leak

Top World Headlines (July 24)

  • Secret Service Agent Suspended For 'Leaking' JD Vance's Travel Details
  • Balen Shah Breaks His Self-Imposed Diplomatic Rule For India, China: Sources
  • 'Will Ask Shehbaz Sharif To Make Me PM': Nawaz Sharif's New PoK 'Desire'
  • 'No One Will Sell Oil If Tehran Can't': Iran's Big Warning To US, Middle East

Top Sports Headlines (July 24)

  • India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines As India Win 1st Game Under Shreyas Iyer's Captaincy
  • Petition To Ban Argentina From FIFA World Cup Nearly Breaks Guinness World Record
  • Asian Games 2026: India Men's, Women's Kabaddi Teams Placed In Group A
  • India On Course To Become One Of World's Top 10 Sporting Nations By 2036: Union Minister

Top Education Headlines (July 24)

  • IIT Madras Asks Students To Take Down Instagram Videos Supporting Jantar Mantar Protests
  • Uttarakhand Technical University Cancels Two Semester Exams After Question Paper Leak
  • IGNOU Placement Drive Offers Up To Rs 12 Lakh Package, Apply From July 27
  • CBSE Issues Class 12 Supplementary Practical Exam Guidelines; Exams From July 29
  • Over 1,000 Public Schools Closed Across US In 2025-26
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