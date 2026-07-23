School Assembly News Headlines (July 24): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (July 24): Today's top stories include Rahul Gandhi and Opposition MPs heading to Gandhi Smriti to support students; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shining as India win the first game under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy; Salman Khan urging Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast and asking students to return; IIT Madras asking students to take down Instagram videos supporting the Jantar Mantar protests; the Centre making another appeal for talks; and the CJP's response on a "neutral venue."
Take a look at the top headlines of the day, covering major national developments and the latest updates from the education sector.
Top National Headlines (July 24)
- Rahul Gandhi, Opposition MPs Head For Gandhi Smriti To "Support" Students
- "Sonam, It's Done, Bro": Salman Khan Urges Wangchuk To End Fast, Asks Students To Go Back
- Centre Makes Another Appeal For Talks, CJP's "Neutral Venue" Response
- Students' Concerns Genuine, Must Be Handled With Empathy: BJP Veteran MM Joshi
- Sonia Sehrawat: Instagram 'Star' Officer In CJP Firestorm Over Cockroach Post
- Delhi University Rs 26,000, Allahabad Rs 3,000: Students Question Fee Disparity
- E20 Clean Fuel, No Plan To Return To 'Pure' Petrol: Centre In Parliament
- "No Evidence": CBI Cleanchit To 'Kingpin' Of NEET-UG 2024 Paper Leak
Top World Headlines (July 24)
- Secret Service Agent Suspended For 'Leaking' JD Vance's Travel Details
- Balen Shah Breaks His Self-Imposed Diplomatic Rule For India, China: Sources
- 'Will Ask Shehbaz Sharif To Make Me PM': Nawaz Sharif's New PoK 'Desire'
- 'No One Will Sell Oil If Tehran Can't': Iran's Big Warning To US, Middle East
Top Sports Headlines (July 24)
- India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines As India Win 1st Game Under Shreyas Iyer's Captaincy
- Petition To Ban Argentina From FIFA World Cup Nearly Breaks Guinness World Record
- Asian Games 2026: India Men's, Women's Kabaddi Teams Placed In Group A
- India On Course To Become One Of World's Top 10 Sporting Nations By 2036: Union Minister
Top Education Headlines (July 24)
- IIT Madras Asks Students To Take Down Instagram Videos Supporting Jantar Mantar Protests
- Uttarakhand Technical University Cancels Two Semester Exams After Question Paper Leak
- IGNOU Placement Drive Offers Up To Rs 12 Lakh Package, Apply From July 27
- CBSE Issues Class 12 Supplementary Practical Exam Guidelines; Exams From July 29
- Over 1,000 Public Schools Closed Across US In 2025-26