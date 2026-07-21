School Assembly News Headlines (July 22): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (July 22): Today's top stories include Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders staging a protest against paper leaks and the alleged "attack" on students outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, activist Sonam Wangchuk being shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for the strictest possible punishment for those responsible for the NEET paper leak.

Take a look at the top headlines of the day, covering major national developments and the latest updates from the education sector.

Top National News Headlines

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Detained From Protest Outside PM Modi's House

"Went Back On His Word": Minister Jitendra Singh On Rahul Gandhi's 'Demands'

20-Year-Old Woman In ICU After Being Injured At CJP Protests In Delhi

AAP's Swipe As Rahul Gandhi Stages Sit-In Protest Outside PM Modi's Home

"Preventing Paper Leaks A National Responsibility": PM Modi On NEET Row

Army Rescues 571 People From Flood-Hit Areas In Assam

Methane Gas Leak Triggered Sikkim Tunnel Collapse That Killed 10: Report

Top World Headlines

"Unacceptable": India Protests Deaths Of 4 Indian Sailors In Russian Attack Near Ukraine

Shipowner Offers Sailors 6-Fold Pay To Cross Strait Of Hormuz: Report

US Student Visa Rule Change: F-1, J-1 Holders Advised To Return By September 15

'Engaged Weeks Ago, Wanted New Job': Kerala Sailor Killed In Russian Attack

Top Sports Headlines

Ronaldo Fuels "FIFA Bias" Talks On Anti-Argentina Post. What Really Happened

Big Win For Spain As Argentina Suffer Another Setback Days After FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Loss

"Lot Of Pain": Argentina Star, Leandro Paredes, Behind Post-FIFA World Cup Final Fight Row Breaks Silence On Loss vs Spain

Top Education Headlines

Prime Minister Modi Calls NEET Paper Leaks 'Ghor Paap,' Says Will Not Allow Anyone To Play With Youth's Future

PM Research Chair Scheme 2026: Application Deadline Extended To August 15, Check Details

Railway Issues Notification For 4,098 Junior Engineer Posts; Apply From August 14

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Admit Card 2026 Out

Delhi University Mandates Anti-Ragging Panels Ahead Of Admissions