School Assembly News Headlines (July 16): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (July 16): Here are today's headlines to keep you informed and thinking. On the national front: a tragic fire in Noida has killed two people; a Delhi High Court plea seeks urgent medical intervention for activist Sonam Wangchuk.
On the world stage: the UK hails rapid progress on a trade deal with India, Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine, and the US reports a major strike on Iran. Closer to home for Indians abroad, a hate attack in a US mall shocked many, while an Indian-origin astronaut, Anil Menon, began his first space-station mission.
In sports, World Cup controversies and emotions dominate: a mass petition targets Argentina for 2026, Mbappé's post-exit criticism makes headlines, and political tensions have spilled into fan rivalries.
Top National News
- 2 Dead In Fire At Noida Building, Cops Say Spark Started From Charging EV
- "May Die In 2 Days": Plea In Delhi High Court Seeks "Force-Feeding" Of Activist Sonam Wangchuk
- Residents Escape Noida Building Blaze Using Makeshift Bamboo Bridge
- "Look At The Amount Of Frustration": Supreme Court Flags Students' Concerns Over CBSE's OSM
- Puri Gears Up For Grand Rath Yatra As Final Preparations End
- Ghaziabad Man Begged For Help For 40 Minutes, Bled To Death Outside Police Booth
- "Changed My Room In Assembly": Madan Mitra Quits Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool
- Man Accused Of Killing Andhra Officer Dies By Suicide Along With Family
- AK-56 Rifle, Explosives Among Massive Arms Cache Recovered In Manipur
- Maharashtra Underreported Borrowing, Deficit Breached Legal Ceiling: Centre's Auditor CAG
- Army Calls For Peace After Attack On Assam Rifles In Nagaland Kills 1
- "Why Silent Now?" DMK Attacks Vijay Over Tamil Nadu Custodial Death
- Twisha Sharma Case Accused's Custody Extended For Not Cooperating With CBI
- Law Student Who Abused Chief Justice, Threw Papers In Court Arrested
- 4 Dead, Over 35,000 Affected As Assam Flood Situation Worsens
- Akal Takht To Document Sikh Deaths During 1982-95 Militancy
Top International News
- "Fastest Implementation": UK Trade Minister On Trade Deal With India
- 6 Killed, 20 Injured As Russia Intensifies Strikes Against Ukraine
- US Army Says Completed 90-Minute Wave Of Strikes On Iran
- "Are You Muslim?" Indian Man Stabbed 15 Times In US Mall
- 'Death Row Can Be Revised': Bangladesh 'Welcomes' Sheikh Hasina's Return Plan
- Pete Hegseth Blocks Admiral Promotions, Women Officers Hit Hardest
- Relief For India, China As US Lowers 500% Russian Oil Tariff Threat To 100%
- 'Hormuz Control Is A Must': Iran Withdraws From US Deal Over New Blockade
- Indian-Origin Astronaut Anil Menon Blasts Off For Maiden Space Station Trip
- PoK Neither "Azad" Nor "Disputed" But "Occupied": Local Leader At Rally
- Ukraine Says Will Do Everything Possible To Protect Its Seaports
Top Sports News
- 10 Million Sign Petition To 'Kick Argentina Out' Of FIFA World Cup 2026. Here's Why
- Virat Kohli Achieves Big Feat, Joins Sachin Tendulkar And Rahul Dravid In Elite ODI List
- Kylian Mbappe Throws Entire Team Under The Bus After World Cup Exit, Labels France "Not Worthy"
- FIFA World Cup 2026 Rivalry Turns Political: Argentina Vice-President Calls England 'Usurping Pirates'
- France Coach Didier Deschamps Triggers Fresh Refereeing Row After 0-2 Defeat To Spain
- Upset Over Team India's Unfulfilled 'Promise', Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate Planning To Quit: Report
- Assam Extends Restaurant Hours Till 3:30 am During FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals, Final
- After ICC's Rule Change, India vs Pakistan Clash Can Happen 3 Times In Cricket World Cup
- BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia To Head ICC's Governance Review Committee
- Harry Brook Gets Emotional As Brendon McCullum Bows Down As England Test Coach