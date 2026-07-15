School Assembly News Headlines (July 16): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (July 16): Here are today's headlines to keep you informed and thinking. On the national front: a tragic fire in Noida has killed two people; a Delhi High Court plea seeks urgent medical intervention for activist Sonam Wangchuk.

On the world stage: the UK hails rapid progress on a trade deal with India, Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine, and the US reports a major strike on Iran. Closer to home for Indians abroad, a hate attack in a US mall shocked many, while an Indian-origin astronaut, Anil Menon, began his first space-station mission.

In sports, World Cup controversies and emotions dominate: a mass petition targets Argentina for 2026, Mbappé's post-exit criticism makes headlines, and political tensions have spilled into fan rivalries.

Top National News

2 Dead In Fire At Noida Building, Cops Say Spark Started From Charging EV

"May Die In 2 Days": Plea In Delhi High Court Seeks "Force-Feeding" Of Activist Sonam Wangchuk

Residents Escape Noida Building Blaze Using Makeshift Bamboo Bridge

"Look At The Amount Of Frustration": Supreme Court Flags Students' Concerns Over CBSE's OSM

Puri Gears Up For Grand Rath Yatra As Final Preparations End

Ghaziabad Man Begged For Help For 40 Minutes, Bled To Death Outside Police Booth

"Changed My Room In Assembly": Madan Mitra Quits Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool

Man Accused Of Killing Andhra Officer Dies By Suicide Along With Family

AK-56 Rifle, Explosives Among Massive Arms Cache Recovered In Manipur

Maharashtra Underreported Borrowing, Deficit Breached Legal Ceiling: Centre's Auditor CAG

Army Calls For Peace After Attack On Assam Rifles In Nagaland Kills 1

"Why Silent Now?" DMK Attacks Vijay Over Tamil Nadu Custodial Death

Twisha Sharma Case Accused's Custody Extended For Not Cooperating With CBI

Law Student Who Abused Chief Justice, Threw Papers In Court Arrested

4 Dead, Over 35,000 Affected As Assam Flood Situation Worsens

Akal Takht To Document Sikh Deaths During 1982-95 Militancy

Top International News

"Fastest Implementation": UK Trade Minister On Trade Deal With India

6 Killed, 20 Injured As Russia Intensifies Strikes Against Ukraine

US Army Says Completed 90-Minute Wave Of Strikes On Iran

"Are You Muslim?" Indian Man Stabbed 15 Times In US Mall

'Death Row Can Be Revised': Bangladesh 'Welcomes' Sheikh Hasina's Return Plan

Pete Hegseth Blocks Admiral Promotions, Women Officers Hit Hardest

Relief For India, China As US Lowers 500% Russian Oil Tariff Threat To 100%

'Hormuz Control Is A Must': Iran Withdraws From US Deal Over New Blockade

Indian-Origin Astronaut Anil Menon Blasts Off For Maiden Space Station Trip

PoK Neither "Azad" Nor "Disputed" But "Occupied": Local Leader At Rally

Ukraine Says Will Do Everything Possible To Protect Its Seaports

Top Sports News

10 Million Sign Petition To 'Kick Argentina Out' Of FIFA World Cup 2026. Here's Why

Virat Kohli Achieves Big Feat, Joins Sachin Tendulkar And Rahul Dravid In Elite ODI List

Kylian Mbappe Throws Entire Team Under The Bus After World Cup Exit, Labels France "Not Worthy"

FIFA World Cup 2026 Rivalry Turns Political: Argentina Vice-President Calls England 'Usurping Pirates'

France Coach Didier Deschamps Triggers Fresh Refereeing Row After 0-2 Defeat To Spain

Upset Over Team India's Unfulfilled 'Promise', Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate Planning To Quit: Report

Assam Extends Restaurant Hours Till 3:30 am During FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals, Final

After ICC's Rule Change, India vs Pakistan Clash Can Happen 3 Times In Cricket World Cup

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia To Head ICC's Governance Review Committee

Harry Brook Gets Emotional As Brendon McCullum Bows Down As England Test Coach