School Assembly News Headlines (July 15): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (July 15): Here are today's top stories in one quick round-up. At home, India's foreign and domestic politics dominate: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the UN chief on crises from the Middle East to Ukraine, and India has launched its campaign for a UNSC seat in 2028-29.
Closer to home, dramatic courtroom moments, hunger strikes, large infrastructure launches and worrying climate warnings from the Himalayas make headlines. Internationally, tensions and bold claims continue: from diplomatic moves over Ukraine and the Middle East to rising fears of wider conflict and new global rules for social media. On the sports front, football and cricket drama lead the way: World Cup strategies, kit controversies, major fitness worries, and heated debates over selection and coaching decisions.
Top National News
- S Jaishankar Meets UN Chief, Discusses Middle East, Ukraine Crisis
- India Launches Official Campaign For UN Security Council 2028-29 Seat
- "Weak Outside, Strong Inside": Sonam Wangchuk On Hunger Strike For 17 Days
- "Ignore": Chief Justice On Lawyer Who Abused Him, Threw Papers In Court
- PM Modi To Launch Rs 2,500-Crore Projects In Punjab On Friday
- 'Zero Occupants, Regular Funding': Auditor Flags Ghost Hostels In Maharashtra
- Sena Corporator Who Assaulted 2 Doctors At Thane Hospital Gets Bail
- Delhi-NCR Rapid Rail Network To Expand: Namo Bharat To Now Run Till Rishikesh
- Telangana-Amazon Partner To Set Up Air-Conditioned Rest Stops For Gig Workers
- J&K Himalayas Warmed By Nearly 1 Degree Celsius In 20 Years, Scientists Warn Of Glacier Risks
- Assam Town Puts Public Urinators On Blast With 'Hall of Shame' Campaign
- 'Pay 3 Lakhs, Will Add One More 0...': Top Court Warns Comedian Samay Raina
- "Don't Let Ketan Become Just Another Case File": A Mother's Appeal To PM Modi
- Bodies Of 15 Indians Who Died In Vietnam Boat Tragedy Reach Mumbai
Top International News
- PM Modi Stopped Putin From Nuking Ukraine In 2022: Polish Minister
- 6 Civilians Killed After Pakistan Forces Open Fire During Clashes In PoK
- Trump Extends US Backing To Saudi Arabia To Take On Iran-backed Houthis
- Hours Before Death, Lindsey Graham Joked 'I Can't Die Now'
- 79% Americans Expect Prolonged US-Iran War As Fighting Escalates: Poll
- 'Mojtaba Khamenei Is 90% Gone': Trump's Big Claim As US Strikes Iran Again
- "Hostile Act": Iran Slams UK Move To Ban Support For Revolutionary Guards
- UAE Plans New Port On 'East Coast' To Avoid Iran Fire In Hormuz
- EU Lawmakers Demand "Non-Addictive Youth Mode" On Social Media
Top Sports News
- Argentina Seek FIFA Permission To Wear Alternate Kit vs England: There's A 'Psychological' Reason
- India Formulates 'Rotation Policy' For ODI World Cup; Convincing Rohit, Kohli A Problem: Report
- 'Jasprit Bumrah Can't Be The Answer': Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill Slammed Over Playing XI Decision In 1st England ODI
- Jude Bellingham Shakes Up FIFA Power Rankings, Lionel Messi Biggest Casualty
- England Face Big Fitness Concern Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Against Argentina
- Senegal Claims FIFA World Cup Team Doctor 'Trained As A Gynaecologist', Medical Body Reacts
- "Easy To Create Division": Harry Kane Opens Up On Rumours Of Rift In England Team
- Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer Face Scathing Attack Over Dropping Vaibhav Sooryanvanshi: "So Upset"
- India Assistant Coach Set To Resign After England ODI Series, Informs BCCI Of Decision: Report