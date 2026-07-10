School Assembly News Headlines (July 11): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (July 11): Today's top stories include a shocking incident at the Supreme Court, where a petitioner allegedly abused the Chief Justice and threw papers inside the courtroom. In Maharashtra, farmers have received major relief as the state government increased the farm loan waiver limit to Rs 2 lakh. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Police has directed its personnel to stop using the term 'Dalit' in official communication and instead use 'Scheduled Caste'. Take a look at the top headlines of the day, from national developments to the latest updates in education.

Top National News Headlines

Wayanad A Warning. Many Districts Share Similar Exposure To Landslide Hazards

Rajasthan Police To Stop Using 'Dalit', Replace Word With 'Scheduled Caste'

Maharashtra Raises Farm Loan Waiver Limit From Rs 50,000 To Rs 2 Lakh

Petitioner Abuses Chief Justice, Throws Papers, Supreme Court Spares Him

"Teacher Pretended Nobody Was Missing": Parents Of Girl Who Jumped To Death

27-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Deep Open Drain In Noida

Top world headlines

Explosions Heard In Iran As Ali Khamenei Is Buried, US Denies Strikes

Kerala Student Killed In Uzbekistan, Family Claims Conversion Attempt, Torture

Head And Shoulders Outside: Man Nearly Sucked Out Of Flight As Window Detaches

After Turkey, Egypt Denies Entry To 2,000-Passenger LGBTQ+ Cruise Ship

Top sports news headlines

BCCI To Take Big Step After India's T20I Series Loss Against England: Report

Kylian Mbappe Joins Lionel Messi In Elite Quartet After Rare World Cup Feat vs Morocco

Big Blow For England As Star Defender Doubtful For Norway Quarterfinal

Australia To Host An IPL Game? Report Makes Explosive 'Private Talks' Claim

Top education news

Delhi Unveils Rs 900 Crore Project To Build 27 Future-Ready School Campuses

13 Schools Shut Every Day In India; More Than Half In Madhya Pradesh: UDISE Plus Report

CBSE Class 10 Second Exam Result Delay Sparks Worry Over College Admissions

'Coding Is Going Away First, Then Software Engineering': Anthropic CEO