PM Narendra Modi Invites New Zealand Universities To Open Campuses In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Cultural Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India and New Zealand will strengthen collaboration in art, culture, heritage and the creative industries. Highlighting growing educational ties, he said New Zealand has long been a preferred destination for Indian students and invited the country's universities to establish campuses in India.

Addressing the Indian community in Auckland, Modi said, "The Cultural Cooperation MoU signed today will give fresh momentum to collaboration in the fields of art, culture, heritage, and the creative industries. New Zealand has long been an important destination for Indian students. We invite New Zealand universities to establish campuses in India."

The Prime Minister also noted that 2026 marks the 100th anniversary of sporting ties between India and New Zealand. Recalling the historic visit of the Indian hockey team led by Major Dhyan Chand a century ago, he said the landmark tour continues to inspire the sporting partnership between the two nations.

On the occasion, he announced that both countries would organise a series of sports events to commemorate the milestone.

"To strengthen cooperation beyond cricket, we have created a Sports Joint Action Plan. Recently, a good beginning was made in Bhubaneswar through the coaching programme of New Zealand Rugby and Rugby India. Just as teamwork and trust are essential in rugby, we too will move forward with mutual trust. We are on the same team, so together we will tackle every challenge," he said.

The prime minister made the remarks while addressing people of Indian origin in Auckland on the final day of his six-day visit to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Highlighting the cultural bonds between the two countries, he said, "There is a similarity between India and New Zealand. It is our indigenous cultures and our shared resolve to celebrate and preserve them."

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister participated in the India-New Zealand Business Event in Auckland alongside New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. He highlighted India's emergence as a global growth engine and discussed opportunities for deeper cooperation in technology, talent mobility, services, food processing, fintech, space and infrastructure.