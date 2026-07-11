Explained: BJP's High-Stakes Gamble In Punjab

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has been sharing stories, photos and anecdotes about how Hindus were targeted during the insurgency years in Punjab. This comes amid his criticism of the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer 'Satluj', calling it an attempt to light a fire. The other side is demanding action against Punjab cops guilty of extrajudicial killings of Sikhs back then.

Many Sikh leaders, irrespective of their political allegiance, are treading cautiously on 'Satluj'. But Bittu has been speaking everywhere on social media, news channels and press conferences. His comments reflect the BJP's strategy in Punjab which focuses on four segments of the electorate - Hindus, Sikhs, Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Sikhs form the largest segment of voters, nearly 58 per cent of the population, followed by Hindus at 39 per cent. Over one crore people follow Hinduism in the state, making it the second-largest religious community. The third segment of voters in Punjab is the Dalit community, at nearly 32 per cent of the population, followed by OBC, estimated at around 16 per cent.

West Bengal Model

The BJP is adapting its aggressive micro-targeting model from West Bengal to carry out an asymmetric warfare strategy. This centres on intensive sub-booth activation beginning from the grassroots, in addition to the six morchas including Scheduled Castes, Mahila, Minority and Kisan. The tool includes precise microcategory and rapid deployment of ground teams - legal cell, industrial cell, etc - to establish a footprint in historically unviable rural pockets.

"The BJP will reach each voter through thousands of workers, 620 blocks, 38 cells and six morchas. Each party worker and leader has been trained to give information about various centrally sponsored welfare schemes besides the policies of the party," Punjab BJP General Secretary Anil Sarin said.

BJP sources said the high command has already deployed party leaders to consolidate particular segments of voters. A prominent Congress leader from the Malwa region, Kewal Singh Dhillon, who's also a Jat Sikh face, was recently made state BJP chief.

While Bittu is already on the job, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, donning a turban, made his presence felt in various constituencies dominated by OBCs. Sunil Jakhar, Ashwani Sharma and Anil Sarin have been given the responsibility to reach out to Hindu voters. The party's Dalit faces include Rajya Sabha member and National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, former Union minister Vijay Sampla and others.

The party wants to shed its historical urban-Hindu stereotype and is executing a delicate demographic balancing act through social engineering by portraying high-profile turbaned leaders like Kewal Singh Dhillon, Captain Amarinder Singh, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Fateh Jung Bajwa and Manpreet Badal, besides others to project regional inclusivity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to a prominent Dalit community, Dera, Sachkhand Ballan, located in Jalandhar in February this year and later awarding the Padma Shri on the chief of Dera Sant Niranjan Dass, 84, are being viewed as a highly strategic moves by the BJP to consolidate dalit voters besides making the party's presence felt in the state.

The BJP's strategy is not just limited to consolidating voters but also hinges on exploiting anti-incumbency attrition being faced by the ruling AAP, besides closely watching institutional fissures and pan-religious shifts. The socio-political fallout of recent pan-religious (panthic) resonance - including Akal Takht interventions - which could wedge open gaps in traditional voting alignments is also part of BJP's watchlist.

The core operational priority for the BJP is the systematic absorption of strategic political operators. The party aims to fragment Opposition structures from within and transition localised micro networks directly into its fold. Navigating the multi-cornered matrix will be another goal besides prioritising independent organisational expansion.

Though party sources did not rule out an eventual tactical alignment or a revived coalition with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to consolidate anti-incumbency votes at this juncture, political analysts say the reunion is important to deal with the threat posed by the multi-cornered matrix.

"The BJP-SAD alliance can pose a serious challenge to the ruling AAP and the Congress. Both SAD and BJP have faced immense strategic challenges ever since they contested elections solo. They can capture a dominant voter base in Punjab if they join hands," says Pramod Kumar, chairperson, Institute for Development and Communication, Panjab University in Chandigarh .

BJP vs Deep-Seated Rural Hegemony

The BJP may be engineering an audacious ideological incursion ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, but the ground reality presents a striking core paradox: the party's leadership architecture is defined by an organisational grafting of former rivals. A majority of the party's leaders including its state president Kewal Singh Dhillon, Captain Amrinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Preneet Kaur and Fateh Jung Bajwa, besides others, have a Congress background. This has often attracted criticism from rivals calling the state BJP team a B-team of the Congress. Can a regional apparatus managed almost entirely by political emigres successfully achieve a historic breakthrough in the border state?

Consolidating the Hindu and Dalit voters will not be easy as these segments in Punjab are entirely different from their counterparts in other states. Hindus are not just Hindu; they also profess Sikh religion. Similarly, Dalits are Hindus, Sikhs and Christians and are divided into various sub-castes.

Despite the direct delivery of central schemes and their positive impact on the beneficiaries in rural Punjab, the BJP may face agrarian blowback as overcoming deep-seated rural hegemony has remained a steep uphill climb. The farmer unions and pro-Khalistani groups may impact the party's rural and agrarian votebank as their demands like release of former Khalistani terrorists who completed their sentences, enacting MSP law and farm loan waiver have not been met.