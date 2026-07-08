How AI Is Changing Marketing, Analytics And Business Careers: Expert Explains

As the admission season gathers pace, lakhs of students are weighing one of the biggest decisions of their academic journey-choosing the right specialisation and career path. With Artificial Intelligence (AI) rapidly transforming entry-level roles across marketing, analytics, product management, and business functions, experts say students must look beyond traditional career choices and develop skills that will remain relevant in an AI-driven workplace.

Speaking to NDTV Education, Deepti Kolte, a marketing leader, author, podcaster, and mental health advocate with over 15 years of experience in performance marketing, digital strategy, and growth leadership, explained how AI is reshaping careers and what students should consider while choosing their specialisation.

AI Is Automating Routine Tasks, Not Replacing Creativity

Kolte said AI is taking over repetitive tasks, allowing professionals to focus more on analytics, optimisation and deriving actionable insights.

"There is a shift towards automating repetitive tasks, so efforts are becoming more focused on analytics, optimisation and driving measurable outcomes. AI can generate content, prepare data and automate reporting, but professionals still need to bring creativity, customer insights, interpretation and problem-solving. If used smartly, AI will make you more efficient," she said.

Choose A Specialisation Based On Strengths And Market Demand

Asked how students should choose between specialisations such as Marketing, Business Analytics, Product Management, and Growth, Kolte advised students to identify the intersection of their strengths, career goals and market demand.

"Trends will change, and you will also evolve over time. Choosing a field that aligns with your strengths and aspirations will help in the long run," she said.

According to her, while all these domains require problem-solving, data analysis, and customer-centric thinking, each has its own distinct requirements.

"Marketing demands creativity, Business Analytics requires a data-driven mindset, while Product Management is best suited for strategic thinkers. If you're unsure, work on small projects to understand what suits you best," she added.

Performance Marketing vs Growth Strategy

Explaining the difference between performance marketing and growth strategy roles, Kolte said the two fields have different objectives.

"Performance marketing is focused on paid campaigns, customer acquisition and improving conversion metrics. It is highly execution-driven and relies heavily on campaign optimisation using data. Growth strategy, on the other hand, involves experimentation, identifying new growth opportunities, testing hypotheses and collaborating across teams to drive business growth," she said.

Marketing or Analytics: Which Should You Choose?

For students considering digital careers, Kolte believes the choice depends more on personal interests than timing.

"If you're passionate about branding and creativity, marketing may be a better fit. If you enjoy solving problems through numbers and data, analytics could be the right path. Marketing offers broader exposure, while analytics provides greater depth. Even marketing professionals today are expected to understand campaign data and analytics," she explained.

Traditional Marketing Still Matters

Despite the rise of AI and digital strategy, Kolte stressed that traditional marketing remains highly relevant.

"Marketing fundamentals such as consumer behaviour, branding, market research and distribution continue to form the foundation of successful marketing careers. Digital strategy, marketing technology, analytics and personalised campaigns build on these fundamentals rather than replace them," she said.

Choose Internships That Offer Hands-On Experience

For students still uncertain about their long-term career goals, Kolte recommended prioritising internships that provide practical learning opportunities.

She advised students to look for internships involving cross-functional collaboration, mentorship and exposure to multiple business functions.

"Startups and smaller organisations often provide greater ownership and broader learning opportunities. If you're unsure about an industry, agencies can be a good option because they expose interns to diverse clients and projects," she said.

What Recruiters Look for Beyond MBA Degrees

Kolte said employers evaluate far more than academic performance while hiring graduates from similar MBA programmes.

"Recruiters assess culture fit, problem-solving ability, internships, work experience, participation in college activities and communication skills. Adaptability, teamwork and emotional intelligence are equally important. Personally, I place significant emphasis on emotional intelligence," she said.

Explore Before You Specialise

Students who are uncertain about their interests should remain open to exploring different domains early in their careers, Kolte suggested.

"Once you discover what excites you, start building expertise in that area. Developing deep knowledge helps establish credibility, but continuous learning and upskilling remain essential because the job market keeps evolving," she said.

Don't Choose Your First Job Only for the Salary

According to Kolte, students should focus on long-term learning rather than immediate pay packages while selecting their first job.

"The ideal first job should help you build a broad skill set through measurable work and exposure to different functions. Training programmes are an added advantage, but personal initiative matters even more. Be willing to ask for guidance and stay ready to learn throughout your career," she said.

How To Identify The Right Career Fit

Kolte believes practical experience is the best way for students to understand whether they are better suited for creative, analytical or hybrid business roles.

"Doing is knowing. Reflect on your academic projects, extracurricular activities and internships. Creative roles usually involve open-ended work with less structure, while analytical roles require deeper problem-solving. Seek feedback from mentors and seniors, and remain flexible enough to adapt as industries evolve," she said.

"In an uncertain job market shaped by AI, the ability to continuously learn, adapt and remain resilient will be the biggest differentiator for long-term career success," she said.