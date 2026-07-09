Adobe India Founder Donates Rs 10 Crore To IIT Kanpur For New Student Hostel

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has received a donation of Rs 10 crore from Nidhi Gupta and Naresh Chand Gupta, a distinguished alumnus, entrepreneur, and technology pioneer who graduated from IIT Kanpur's Biotechnology/Chemical Science and Engineering programme in 1988, to strengthen student residential infrastructure on campus.

The contribution will support the construction of one residential tower in the upcoming Hall of Residence 15, a landmark project being developed by IIT Kanpur to meet the growing demand for quality student accommodation. As part of the agreement, the institute will name the residential tower in accordance with Gupta's wishes.

With student enrolment increasing significantly over the years, IIT Kanpur has taken up the development of a new hall of residence comprising four residential towers, designed to accommodate around 1,000 students. The donation will help fund the construction of one of these towers and contribute to a modern, sustainable, and student-centric residential environment.

The proposed facility will include modern amenities such as study spaces, recreational areas, dining facilities, collaborative lounges, and accessibility-friendly infrastructure. It will also incorporate sustainability measures, including solar energy integration, rainwater harvesting, energy-efficient systems, and eco-friendly construction practices.

Naresh Chand Gupta is the Founder of AccuraCap, a technology-driven asset management firm that applies quantitative research and artificial intelligence to investing. A graduate of IIT Kanpur's Department of Computer Science and Engineering, he earned his MS and PhD from the University of Maryland, College Park, where his doctoral research made foundational contributions to artificial intelligence, computer vision, machine learning, and automated planning.

Widely recognised as one of the architects of India's global R&D ecosystem, Dr Gupta founded and built Adobe India into one of the country's most successful research and development centres. Under his leadership, Adobe India grew into a world-class innovation hub employing thousands of engineers and contributing significantly to globally acclaimed products such as Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Captivate, Photoshop Elements and Acrobat.

His pioneering contributions earned him recognition as the "Father of Offshore R&D" by Silicon India and the "R&D Visionaries Award" by Zinnov. In recognition of his outstanding achievements in technology innovation, global business leadership and research-driven entrepreneurship, IIT Kanpur conferred upon him the Distinguished Alumnus Award 2025.

Sharing his thoughts on the contribution, Naresh Chand Gupta said, "Where great minds come together, greater ideas are born. I feel privileged to support an environment where exceptional young minds can learn, collaborate and build lifelong friendships. I hope that their years here inspire them to dream bigger, realise their full potential and make defining contributions."

Expressing gratitude for the support, Professor Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur, said, "We are grateful to Dr Naresh Chand Gupta for this generous contribution to student infrastructure. Residential spaces play a key role in shaping student life by supporting learning, community building, and leadership development. This contribution will enhance our residential facilities and help provide an environment that supports students' academic and personal growth while advancing the Institute's long-term goals."

Professor Amey Karkare, Dean of Resources and Alumni, IIT Kanpur, added, "At IIT Kanpur, our alumni are partners in the Institute's journey of excellence. Dr Naresh Chand Gupta's generous contribution exemplifies how alumni leadership can create an enduring impact for future generations. His support will strengthen the Institute's infrastructure while reinforcing the culture of philanthropy that continues to propel IIT Kanpur towards greater global prominence."

