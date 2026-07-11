Bengaluru Woman Says Delivery Agent Barged Into Home To Use Toilet, Flashed Her

A woman in Bengaluru has alleged that a delivery agent barged into her home and flashed her.

Sharing her ordeal on social media, she said the delivery agent had visited her house to deliver a parcel and asked her for permission to use the toilet. When she refused, he forcibly entered.

"I politely refused multiple times and clearly told him that I do not allow strangers inside my flat. I even suggested that he ask the male neighbours next door since it was an emergency. Despite my repeated refusals, he removed his slippers and forcefully entered my home without my permission," she wrote in the post.

The woman alleged that after coming out of the toilet, the delivery agent flashed her.

"When he came out of the washroom, he exposed his private parts to me. I felt shocked, violated, humiliated, and completely unsafe in my own home. A woman said, 'NO!' That should have been the end of the conversation. No one has the right to ignore her boundaries or force their way into her home," she added.

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The woman also wrote in the post that she was scared for her safety.

"I was terrified. Fearing for my safety, I kept my phone camera on, left my main door open, and stood near the entrance because I was afraid that if anything happened, I could run outside for help. Every day we hear about rape crimes against women," she added.

She said the incident left her shocked, traumatised and feeling unsafe in her own home.

The Bengaluru Police have taken note of the post and asked the woman to share details to verify the allegations and initiate legal action against the man.

Officials said they are awaiting additional information before proceeding with the investigation.