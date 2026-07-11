Triple Murder In Bengaluru: Man Kills His Family Of 3, Then Hangs Self

A 34-year-old man allegedly killed his mother, grandmother and brother-in-law before dying by suicide in Bengaluru.

The police on Saturday said the accused, identified as Prashant, worked as a driver. He allegedly attacked the three family members with a machete at their residence.

The victims have been identified as Mangalamma (55), Prashant's mother and a garment factory worker; Nanjamma, his grandmother who worked as a sweeper; and Satish (50), his unmarried brother-in-law, who worked as a plumber.

Police said Prashant allegedly killed the three family members inside the house before hanging himself from a ceiling fan.

After receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and began an investigation. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

According to preliminary information, the incident is believed to have taken place during the night. After allegedly attacking his family members, Prashant reportedly attempted to flee. However, local residents caught him and confined him inside the house. He is believed to have later died by suicide by hanging in a room. However, the facts are being verified in this regard, news agency IANS reported.

No suicide note was found at the scene.

During the preliminary investigation, police found that Prashant was reportedly suffering from mental health issues. Authorities are also verifying his reported history of mental illness as part of the probe.

A case has been registered, and police are investigating the exact sequence of events that led to the alleged murders and the subsequent suicide.

The motive behind the incident is yet to be established.

(With inputs from agencies)

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