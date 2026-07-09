4 Of Family Killed After Car Crashes Into Parked Truck In Madhya Pradesh

Four members of a family, including two women and a child, were killed when the car carrying them rammed into a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Police earlier put the death toll at five, but an injured woman who was presumed dead was subsequently revived after staff at the district hospital performed an intense Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) procedure on her, said an official.

The accident took place around 3.30 am near Bharula village within the jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station when an Ertiga car crashed into a truck parked on the roadside, killing four of its occupants on the spot, the official said.

The crash left the car completely mangled and its occupants were extricated after hours-long effort by rescuers. The victims, residents of Lilhatola in Anuppur district, were going to Chitrakoot, a pilgrimage centre in Satna district, when they met with the accident, the official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alok Kumar Sharma said the accident took place near Siddhababa Dham Bharaula.

While the ASP had reported the death of five people in the accident, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr V S Chandel said the fifth car occupant, a woman, was presumed dead initially, but was revived after intense CPR by the district hospital staff and she started breathing again.

However, the woman, Khushbu Marco, continues to be in serious condition and has been referred to Katni District Hospital for advanced medical care, the official added.

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