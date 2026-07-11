Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Arrested In France, Another To Be Deported From Canada

The noose is tightening around the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang amid a global crackdown. After the United States, France has now intensified action against the gang.

A gangster linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been arrested in France in connection with the firing outside comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada.

In another development, Canadian police have arrested one more accused, while authorities in Canada have also ordered the deportation of another alleged gang member to India.

Lawrence Aide Garinder Dev Arrested In France

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Friday that Garinder Dev was arrested in France. He will now be brought to Canada under the extradition process. According to a US Department of Justice indictment, 40-year-old Garinder Dev is also known as 'Doctor', 'Rocket' and 'Ritz Carlton'.

He allegedly helped the Lawrence Bishnoi-linked criminal network financially. He is accused of helping procure large quantities of cocaine and heroin and conspiring to ship them from Southern California to the eastern United States.

The case relates to an attempt in June 2025 to send a consignment of about 99.2 kg of cocaine and 1 kg of heroin, which was seized by US agencies en route.

Canada Orders Deportation Of Jashandeep Singh

In a separate case, Canada's Immigration and Refugee Tribunal has ordered the deportation of alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Jashandeep Singh from the country.

Jashandeep Singh is accused of helping hide the weapon used in the firing outside comedian Kapil Sharma's café in Surrey.

However, no formal criminal charges have been filed against him in the case so far.

Singh had come to Canada in 2022 on a student visa. He has denied all allegations against him.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh, also linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was deported from Canada.

The Global Crackdown

The back-to-back actions in the US, France and Canada mark an intensifying international crackdown on the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and its overseas network.

Earlier this week, sweeping international law enforcement operation targeting India-based transnational organized crime networks, including the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has resulted in the arrest of 24 suspects across the United States, Canada, and Europe, marking one of the most significant crackdowns in recent years on criminal syndicates accused of murder, drug trafficking, extortion, and cross-border violence.