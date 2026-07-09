Delhi Teacher Helps Lawrence Bishnoi Gang In Rs 10-Crore Ransom, Arrested

A Btech graduate, who was working as a mathematics teacher, has been arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell for allegedly helping a gang linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi target a businessman in a Rs 10-crore extortion case.

Police said the accused, identified as Amit Bishnoi alias Rudra Pratap Singh (35), conducted surveillance on the businessman, shared videos and sensitive information with Hari Boxer, a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi.

The gang later demanded an extortion payment of Rs 10 crore from the businessman and threatened to kill him and his children if the ransom money was not paid, police said.

The accused, originally from Haryana's Hisar district and had been living in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, was arrested following an investigation into extortion threats received by a Mukherjee Nagar-based businessman.

According to police, Amit Bishnoi allegedly conducted recce of victim's office, recorded videos of the premises and shared details about his family and business operations with gangster Hari Boxer.

"On June 15, 2026, the businessman received a WhatsApp call from an international number. The caller identified himself as Harry Boxer and allegedly demanded Rs 10 crore, threatening to kill him and his children if the demand was not met within a week," police said.

Police said the caller also sent a video of the victim's office and warned that it could be blown up if he failed to pay the ransom amount. Harry Boxer used multiple international numbers to hide his identity while making the extortion demands, police added.

The businessman filed a complaint at the Mukherjee Nagar police station, following which an FIR was registered on July 8, and an investigation was launched.

During the investigation, the Special Cell learnt that a local individual had supplied the gang with the businessman's personal information and the office video. "Based on technical surveillance and other inputs, police reached to Amit Bishnoi, who admitted to collecting information about the victim, his family and business before sharing it with Hari Boxer," police said.

The investigation further revealed that Amit is BTech graduate from Faridabad, Haryana. He later moved to Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar to prepare for UPSC and SSC exams. Since 2018, Amit had been working as a mathematics teacher at various coaching institutes in the area.

According to investigators, Amit first came in contact with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Haryana in 2014 through a common acquaintance. He later established contact with Harry Boxer, who allegedly tasked him of conduct surveillance on the businessman, gather information about his family and business.

Police are now probing whether Amit helped the gang identify other potential targets in Delhi and whether he was involved in similar reconnaissance activities in the past.