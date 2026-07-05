2 Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members With Rs 1 Lakh Reward Killed In Encounter

Two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, each carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh announced by Haryana Police, were killed in an exchange of fire during a joint operation conducted by the Delhi Police's Counter Intelligence unit of the Special Cell and the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police in Bahadurgarh on Saturday. A Delhi Police constable was also injured during the operation and is undergoing treatment.

While speaking to the NDTV, Delhi Police Special Cell officer Pramod Kushwah said, "The operation was launched after intelligence inputs indicated that two wanted suspects-Pravesh, a resident of Tibba Danasher in Hisar, and Himanshu, a resident of Jakhod Khera village in Hisar district-were moving in Haryana. The duo was allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi-Hariram alias Harry Boxer-Anil Pandit organised crime network and had been absconding in connection with multiple criminal cases."

Police said both men were wanted in connection with the sensational daylight murder of a gym operator, Kapil, in Hansi on June 11. The killing was captured on CCTV cameras, and Haryana Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on each accused to facilitate their arrest.

Investigators received specific intelligence that the suspects were armed and had reached the Bahadurgarh area with the intention of committing another serious offence. Acting on the input, teams from the Delhi Police Special Cell and Haryana STF jointly tracked down the accused and surrounded them.

Haryana STF Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Bhushan said, "The accused were asked to surrender but instead allegedly opened fire on the joint police team. The officers retaliated in what they described as an act of self-defence, leading to a brief exchange of gunfire. During the encounter, both accused sustained gunshot injuries. Constable Ankit of the Counter Intelligence unit of the Special Cell also suffered a bullet injury to his leg."

All three injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. While the police constable is receiving medical treatment and is reported to be out of danger, doctors declared both accused dead after they died due to their injuries.

A fresh case is being registered at Sadar Police Station, Bahadurgarh, regarding the encounter, and the circumstances surrounding the exchange of fire will be investigated as per legal procedure.