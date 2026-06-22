Out On Parole, Haryana's Wanted Criminal Killed In Police Encounter

In a major breakthrough in Haryana Police's ongoing crackdown on organised crime, notorious criminal Gopal, a life convict facing nearly two dozen criminal cases, was killed in an encounter with Sonipat Police on Sunday.

A police head constable sustained injuries during the exchange of fire but is reported to be out of danger.

While speaking to the NDTV, Sonipat Police Commissioner Mamta Singh said, "The encounter took place after a joint team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA)-1 and CIA Ganaur received specific intelligence that Gopal was moving around with the intention of targeting and killing a rival. Acting on the tip-off, police teams launched an operation to apprehend him."

As per police, Gopal opened indiscriminate fire in an attempt to evade arrest. Two bullets struck police vehicles, while another hit Head Constable Devender in the hand, leaving him injured. Police personnel retaliated in self-defence and in accordance with legal procedures. During the exchange of fire, Gopal sustained critical injuries.

Both the accused and the injured policeman were rushed to Khanpur Medical College and Hospital. Doctors later declared Gopal dead, while Head Constable Devender remains under treatment and is stated to be in stable condition.

Police records show that Gopal, a resident of Atayal village in Sonipat district, was a habitual offender with a long criminal history. He had been convicted in a 2010 murder case and later received another life sentence in connection with a 2016 murder in the Ganaur area.

In February this year, Gopal was released on a 70-day parole. During this period, he committed multiple crimes, including an attack on a liquor vend involving assault, vandalism and arson, theft of a Brezza car from Samalkha town, and firing at a man with intent to kill. Despite the expiry of his parole, he failed to surrender and had been on the run.