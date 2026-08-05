Kaushal-Bambiha Gang Member Deported From UAE, Brought Back To India

Gaurav Gadoli, an active member of the Kaushal-Bambiha gang, was arrested by the Special Task Force of Haryana Police following his deportation from the UAE, a senior official said on Tuesday.

It is the 13th successful deportation secured by STF Haryana in 2026, the official said.

According to the STF, Gaurav is the brother-in-law of gangster Kaushal Chaudhary and played a significant role in facilitating extortion, criminal conspiracy and other organised criminal activities for the gang while operating from abroad.

Gaurav had fled India in 2023, the official said, adding he was deported on Monday through "active and sustained coordination" by Haryana Police with NCB, CBI, New Delhi and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Earlier, Sahil Chauhan, another associate of the Kaushal-Bambiha Gang, who had 16 cases of heinous crime registered against him, was deported from Thailand on April 10.

For the last three years, Gaurav has carried out many criminal activities in Delhi NCR, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan states by facilitating "dabba calls" (untraceable extortion calls) for foreign-based gangster Pawan Shokeen.

Gaurav's sister Manisha is the wife of gangster Kaushal Chaudhary and she is also suspected to be an "active associate", the official said.

During previous investigations, it was revealed that Gaurav and Manisha played a key role in new recruitment and handled the gang's financial network, said another official.

According to the STF, the gangster's travel history revealed that he departed India on November 30, 2023, from Lucknow Airport to Dubai using a fraudulently obtained passport in the name of Sahil Yadav.

A total of six cases are registered against the accused, including extortion, attempt to murder, under the Arms Act and for organised crime.

"The notorious gangster was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) on 14.10.2022 and a look out circular (LOC) was issued against the accused.

"With the assistance of various central and international agencies, the accused was successfully traced, detained and deported from Dubai," said B. Satheesh Balan, IG, STF, Haryana.

The successful deportation of Gaurav is another significant achievement in the sustained crackdown against organised crime, and such operations will continue in the future, he said.

He said that the extradition was "made possible through active and sustained coordination by Haryana Police with NCB, CBI, New Delhi and the Ministry of External Affairs".

Due to these efforts, the Extradition Arrest Request was processed and approved in a very short time.

The IG said a proposal has been submitted by STF-Haryana to the state Director General of Police, seeking approval for the declaration of a reward of USD 10,000 each on four foreign-based gangsters -- Himanshu Bhau, Rohit Godara, Randeep Malik and Anil Pandit.

"These accused are involved in multiple cases of organised crime, including extortion, targeted killings, and other heinous offences. They are operating from abroad and continue to orchestrate criminal activities in Haryana and other parts of India through their associates.

"The proposed reward aims to encourage the sharing of credible and actionable intelligence regarding their whereabouts, movements, or activities," IG Balan added.

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