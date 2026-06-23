Haryana Cops Say Forensic Report On Bhagwant Mann Video Fabricated, File Case

A fresh political controversy has erupted over a disputed viral video allegedly linked to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as Gurugram Police have exposed a conspiracy to manipulate digital evidence by fabricating a fake forensic and cyber analysis report linked to a viral video case. The police arrested two accused on Tuesday, thwarting an alleged attempt to distort the truth.

The case was registered at Police Station DLF Sector-29 under relevant sections of law following a complaint by a professional associated with digital forensics, cyber investigation, and electronic evidence analysis.

According to the complaint, the complainant was approached by individuals posing as senior officials from the Punjab government. They allegedly pressured him to produce a forensic report with predetermined conclusions, specifically to deny the identity of the individual seen in the viral video and to discredit the allegations associated with it.

The complainant stated that he was connected with multiple individuals and dubious cyber and forensic entities to generate such reports. He further alleged that he was offered a significant monetary incentive, including Rs 10 lakh in cash, and that repeated revisions were demanded to align the report with a specific narrative.

Upon verifying the authenticity of the institutions and reports, the complainant found serious discrepancies and raised objections. Subsequently, he was allegedly threatened and pressured to remain silent.

Gurugram Police launched an immediate investigation involving technical analysis, digital evidence examination, and financial transaction tracking.

A special team led by Sub-Inspector Lalit from Crime Branch Sector-40 was constituted under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime). The team successfully arrested two accused, Ankit Mahenderu (25), a resident of Sirsa, and Ankit (25), a resident of Jin, from Gurugram on June 23, 2026.

Police are currently interrogating the accused to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy, including identifying other individuals involved, verifying the legitimacy of the entities that produced the reports, tracing the flow of funds, and examining any tampering of digital evidence. Electronic devices, documents, and other materials linked to the case are being subjected to scientific analysis.

Gurugram Police emphasised that the investigation is being conducted with utmost seriousness and professionalism. Efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend other suspects, and assistance from inter-state agencies and technical experts may be sought if required.

In a strong message, the police stated that any attempt to influence judicial processes, manipulate digital evidence, or compromise forensic integrity will be met with strict legal action.

Meanwhile, senior Akali Dal leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia shared a copy of the FIR on X, alleging that Punjab Police personnel were involved in orchestrating the fake report. He also shared sensation WhatsApp chat, which exposed how this fake report was being prepared.

Akali Dal leader Majthia has also tweeted a video of the purported meeting of senior Punjab police officials with the complainant of this FIR in Gurugram.

"History is witness that those who challenged Sri Akal Takht Sahib have always faced unfortunate results. He further stated that another video of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh has surfaced in which he is using highly objectionable language against Sri Akal Takht Sahib and the Guru Khalsa Panth," the Akal Takht said in a statement.

"Haryana Police should investigate the matter with complete seriousness and expose every individual involved in this conspiracy, while also ensuring strict punishment for them," it added.

Last week, the AAP government shared forensic reports from two labs to suggest that the videos, which Akal Takht had called genuine, are actually doctored. Though AAP ministers and the Punjab government spokesperson avoided sharing the full forensic report or the name of the labs that have examined and generated the forensic report.

Last week, the Akal Takht cited two central forensic reports to state that a video showing a person resembling Mann sprinkling alcohol on images of Sikh gurus was not fake. A new forensic report released by the state government has now contradicted those findings. Later on last Thursday, the Punjab government released two reports saying it was not the video of the Punjab Chief Minister.