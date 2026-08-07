Rs 1 Crore Debt, No Safety Net: How The Industry Abandoned Susmita Mukherjee

It's fascinating how social media has the power to introduce us to stories of people we know exist, but often overlook. One such veteran actress is Susmita Mukherjee, who recently skyrocketed into what we now call a viral moment online, when she revealed how she had to succumb to doing 'C-Grade films' to clear a Rs 1 crore debt.

This is no sob story, make no mistake.

But it does make you ponder how an actress with such a remarkable trajectory - from the unforgettable blind grandmother Mangala, more popularly Dadi ji, in the slapstick comedy Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), to the witty Kitty in the cult classic Karamchand (1985) - could be overlooked. The range is undeniable.

And if you're a fan of 2000s romcoms, can you still hear the tune of "Aunty Aunty, you drive me crazy" every time she appeared in Dostana?

Not just that - she was hilarious in the 1990s Captain Cook Salt commercial on Doordarshan, perfectly attuned to her comic persona as a lively homemaker advertising non-clumpy salt with such hilarity that the vision still lingers. Add Jaaved Jaaferi's sassy voiceover, and it's unforgettable.

Rings a bell, doesn't it?

Four Decades Of Theatre, Films, Television - Susmita Mukherjee Did It All

Susmita Mukherjee's story is not one of waking up one day and testing the waters in acting. The reputed actress graduated from the National School of Drama (NSD) in 1983, and rose to fame with the 1985 television detective series Karamchand, headlined by Pankaj Kapur. Kitty, her gum-chewing lovable assistant, made the Doordarshan series soar and turned her into a household name.

Her knack for comic banter first surfaced here, becoming a revered template for how a comic relief sidekick could add gravitas to a show in the Doordarshan age.

She made her feature film debut in 1987 alongside Naseeruddin Shah in Yeh Woh Manzil Toh Nahin, later collaborating on the 1993 drama Sir. While her comic timing was widely praised, Yeh Woh Manzil Toh Nahin was a welcome break, allowing her to portray journalist Savita.

Another notable film was King Uncle (1993), where she played Shanti, the orphanage principal - a departure from comedy, stepping into a more authoritative role.

She showed variety with antagonistic roles too - from the vile matron Devki in Chhoti Si Zindagi (2011), to the classic vamp Avantika in Kaahin Kissii Roz. She even dabbled in fantasy as the wicked witch Mrs Ghost in SuperCops v/s SuperVillains - Shapath (2014). Clearly, she never shied away from experimentation.

Yet her comedy streak followed her like a shadow. For millennials, her most loved supporting arcs - from Golmaal to Dostana - remain unshakeable.

As an NSD alumna, she also spread her wings into writing stage plays such as Nati, which earned NFDC recognition. She even founded her own theatre group, Naatak Company.

But the laughs never stopped.

Golmaal Of Constant Laughs

In 2006, Rohit Shetty's endlessly loved comedy franchise began, and Susmita Mukherjee stole the limelight.

Mangala Bhardwaj, aka Mangala Dadi, is an elderly blind woman living in a suburban bungalow with her equally blind husband Somnath (Paresh Rawal). Susmita's hilarious interactions with the group of conmen, is as fresh a memory as yesterday.

She continued her streak with another memorable role in Dostana (2008), playing Neha Melwani's (Priyanka Chopra) aunt. Her fashion escapades probably grabbed more attention than Priyanka's in this glamorous film.

From her shocked reactions to the antics of the pretentious gay couple Sameer (Abhishek Bachchan) and Kunal (John Abraham), to her outrageous outfits, Susmita struck a chord like no other.

Susmita Mukherjee - The Surprise Package

Because she moved effortlessly from precise physical comedy to dramatic shifts. She was last seen in Netflix's 2025 crime thriller Dabba Cartel, and prior to that in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023).

But nothing beats the fun she brought in the 1990s followed by the 2000s with her limited yet unforgettable characters. Her recent revelation of bankruptcy and taking projects out of compulsion is heartbreaking. For an actress of her calibre, she shouldn't have had to choose roles that made her 'unhappy' - but necessity left her no choice.

Either way, we ought to remember her more often for the great work she has added to cinematic history.

ALSO READ | "We All Went Bankrupt": Golmaal Actor Susmita Mukherjee On Doing 'C-Grade Films' After A Rs 1 Crore Debt