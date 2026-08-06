"Send Us The Video": Daughters Skip Father's Funeral, Care Home Staff Perform Last Rites In Haryana

In a heartbreaking incident reflecting a grim reality of modern societal values, a former wealthy cloth merchant passed away at a care home in Sonipat, Haryana, without a single family member by his side. Shivcharan Ratan Gupta had spent his final days longing to see his three daughters. However, none of them arrived to see him during his illness or attend his final rites, choosing instead to watch his funeral over a video call.

A Life of Sacrifice and Prosperity

Shivcharan, originally a well-to-do textile merchant from Maharashtra, had moved to the Sonipat care home approximately eighteen months ago alongside his wife, Meena Gupta. Following the death of his wife some time ago, Shivcharan remained at the facility alone.

He had no sons and had devoted his earnings to ensuring his three daughters received higher education and built respectable careers. Two of his daughters went on to become government schoolteachers. The eldest daughter, Anita, resides in Nepal, where she works as a teacher. The second daughter, Nisha, lives in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, while the youngest, Priya, stays in Mumbai.

Excuses and Absence in Final Moments

According to Anand, the manager of the care home, Shivcharan carried a mobile phone primarily to stay in touch with his children. However, as his health began to decline, phone calls from his daughters became rare.

When his condition worsened, care home authorities promptly contacted all three daughters, urging them to visit their father. The manager stated that each daughter offered various excuses and declined to visit. When Shivcharan passed away late at night, the staff offered to preserve his body until the family could arrive. The daughters once again cited a lack of time and declined to travel.

Final Rites via Video Call

Rather than attending in person, the eldest daughter, Anita, transferred Rs 5,100 online to the care home management to cover the expenses for the last rites. The family initially requested that his ashes be preserved for them to collect later. However, they subsequently changed their minds, citing time constraints, and requested the care home staff to immerse the ashes in the River Ganges on their behalf.

The daughters monitored the entire funeral process remotely via a video link and requested the staff to send them recorded footage of the cremation.

The incident has deeply saddened care home staff and local residents alike. Caregivers noted that the tragedy highlights a crucial lesson: alongside academic and career success, children must be taught empathy, compassion, and the enduring value of family bonds.