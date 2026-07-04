Guwahati Fake Currency Accused Injured In Police Firing While Trying To Flee

One of the key accused in the recently-unearthed fake currency racket in Guwahati sustained bullet injuries in a police encounter while attempting to flee from custody, officials said on Saturday.

Ajay Biswakarma sustained bullet injuries in his leg as he tried to escape from the police on Friday night, DCP, East, TR Pegu told reporters.

"During interrogation, he revealed a fake currency printing machine in the Kalakhetra area. Our investigating team took him to the location last night. He attempted to flee from the police custody," Pegu said,

Soon after, police opened a couple of blank rounds to stop him from fleeing, the officer said.

"Then we had to fire two rounds targeting his legs to prevent him from fleeing. One of the fires hit him on his leg," he added.

Biswakarma has been admitted to a hospital, and his health condition is stable now.

On Friday, police said they had recovered a total of Rs 13.46 lakh worth of counterfeit notes in two different operations in Guwahati.

Five accused, three from Kanpur, Uttarakhand, and two from Silapathar, Assam, were arrested.

The operations were carried out on June 30 and July 1 by officials from the Dispur Police Station, Pegu had said earlier.

An investigation has been launched into the case, with officials saying that the entire racket will be busted soon.