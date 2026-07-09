Assam Opposition Leaders Demand Stricter Action In Fake Currency Crackdown

Assam Opposition leaders on Thursday demanded that the state government identify and arrest the masterminds behind the fake currency racket, as authorities in recent days have seized such notes from several locations across the state.

The issue of counterfeit currency was raised in the Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday during the fourth day of the Budget Session, as Opposition MLAs expressed concern over recent seizures of fake currency notes in Guwahati and other parts of the state.

They demanded that the government intensify its crackdown on the counterfeit currency network.

Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar told reporters that the issue was discussed in the Assembly under Rule 54.

"The Parliamentary Affairs Minister acknowledged that fake currency cases are continuing and that police have arrested several accused. However, merely arresting a few people is not enough. The government must identify the source of the fake currency and arrest the masterminds behind the racket," Sikdar said.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Wazed Ali Choudhury said the government had taken the matter seriously only after the issue was raised in the House. Referring to the response of the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, he said an inquiry would be conducted into the fake currency cases.

He also referred to recent seizures of counterfeit notes and said the minister clarified that reports claiming fake currency worth Rs 2.56 crore "had entered the market were based on media reports and not official police statements."

AIUDF Chief & MLA Badruddin Ajmal said, "The government has taken the matter seriously and will take action. Those involved in circulating fake currency are enemies of the country. They should not be spared, and the government must take strong action against them."

Meanwhile, Sikdar said that the government should launch a thorough investigation into the entire counterfeit currency network and ensure stringent action against those involved.

The Congress MLA also appealed to the public not to engage in such illegal activities, warning that those involved in circulating counterfeit currency would ultimately face imprisonment. He said the government should take decisive steps to eradicate the fake currency menace from the state.