Decision On Congress' Deputy Leader In Assam Assembly Soon: Bhupesh Baghel

During the first session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly, the Congress party is yet to finalise the Deputy Leader of the Opposition.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who was rushed to Guwahati by All India Congress Committee (AICC) to decide on the leader of the opposition (LOP), addressed reporters in Guwahati on Sunday after holding a meeting with 19 Congress MLAs regarding the selection of the deputy leader of the opposition.

Baghel said, "Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and all 19 MLAs attended today's meeting. Every MLA shared their opinion and a proposal has been passed unanimously. "The party high command will decide who will become the Deputy Leader. I have spoken individually with every MLA on this matter, and the report has been submitted to the high command. A decision will be taken very soon," he added.

After the meeting, APCC president Gaurav Gogoi told reporters that the party leadership had extensive discussions with the MLAs regarding the future course of action in the Assembly and upcoming political strategies.

Gogoi said, "I am grateful to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader KC Venugopal, and Bhupesh Baghel for guiding us. From evening till night, detailed discussions were held with the MLAs regarding public issues and leadership in the Assembly."

He further stated that all Congress MLAs in Assam have full faith in the decision of the AICC leadership and will work according to the principles and direction of the party.

Gogoi also said Baghel advised the legislators on how to strongly raise the issues of Assam in the Assembly and highlighted how Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continues to motivate party workers and legislators across the country.

Baghel held one-to-one discussions with all MLAs and will soon submit his report to the Congress central leadership for the final decision on the Deputy Leader of the Opposition.