"Frustrated Statements": Assam BJP Slams Congress Over Strongroom Claims

Ahead of the assembly election results on May 4, the Assam BJP strongly criticised the Congress over its allegations regarding strongroom security and rejection of exit poll projections. Assam BJP Chief Spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay said the Congress was making "frustrated statements" as it failed to understand the current public mood in favour of the BJP-led alliance.

Addressing the media, Upadhyay said, "A bad workman quarrels with his tools. The Congress is unable to understand the current public support for the BJP. In Assam, the BJP-led government will return to power strongly. Gaurav Gogoi is making allegations against the government because he is looking for an opportunity, even over the strong room issue, to show before the party high command that he is fighting against us."

Referring to the Opposition's concerns over strongroom security, he questioned whether similar allegations would be raised in states where the INDIA alliance is expected to perform well.

"Now in Kerala, if the INDIA alliance comes to power, will they also blame the strongroom there? They are simply looking for excuses, and that is very normal. We do not take their allegations seriously. During the Congress government, booth capturing and several such activities used to happen," he said.

Upadhyay also cited Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to counter the allegations regarding the election process.

"In West Bengal, people are quite satisfied with the election process. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury himself said that the elections in Bengal were conducted properly by the Election Commission. Perhaps that is why the voter turnout reached a historic 93 to 94 per cent. Now it is up to them to decide who is correct - Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury or Gaurav Gogoi. These statements are being made out of frustration," he said.

Speaking on the exit polls, the BJP spokesperson said the projections reflected the public sentiment across states.

"Regarding the exit polls, they reflect the public sentiment. In Assam, almost every agency and organisation has projected that the NDA or BJP-led alliance will form the government again. Similarly, in Kerala, the projections are in favour of the INDIA or Congress-led alliance, and we are not denying that. There may be slight changes in the final results, but they will not have much impact. We are hopeful that the BJP-led alliance will achieve a three-digit tally," Upadhyay said.

He also mocked the Opposition alliance meetings, calling them "hotel-centric politics."

"The Opposition rejecting the exit polls is normal. Their alliance meetings are mostly hotel-centric politics, and for the next five years, they will continue to wander from one hotel to another. We are not concerned about their meetings. Our focus is on development and on carrying forward the eviction drive over another five lakh bighas of land," he said.

Targeting Congress leader Pawan Khera, Upadhyay alleged that the Congress had resorted to misinformation during elections.

"Pawan Khera may have received bail from the Supreme Court, but he has committed a crime. The Congress can stoop to any level, including making fake passport allegations before elections. The people of Assam are aware of these issues. Pawan Khera will have to face trial, and there his alleged crime will be proven," he added.