Attacks On Salman Khan, Siddhu Moosewala: Inside US' Charges Against Lawrence Bishnoi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been behind bars in India since 2015. That's hardly a position, it might seem, to get into trouble in the United States for crimes committed between 2022 and 2026. However, the United States Department of Justice has indicted 33-year-old Bishnoi and his six associates for a range of crimes, including killings, acts of extortion, trafficking of controlled substances and human smuggling.

One of the most sensational among his crime records is the 2023 killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down in Canada in 2024, an indictment unsealed this week in federal court in the Central District of California showed. But Bishnoi's syndicate, referred to as the Bishnoi Organised Crime Group or the "Bishnoi OCG" in the document, has also been held responsible for other incidents, including shooting at the residence of actor Salman Khan, threats issued to Punjabi actor and singer Gippy Grewal, and "ordering and directing" the murder of Siddhu Moosewala (Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu).

The Global Syndicate

"Acts of violence committed by members and associates of the Bishnoi organised crime group, or OCG, often targeted prominent cultural, political, and business leaders in India and diaspora communities outside of India," the DoJ's indictment said.

The US probe found that over the years, Bishnoi's syndicate evolved into a 'transnational criminal syndicate' headquartered in India and had members across the US, Canada, the UK, Europe, Australia, and elsewhere. The US probe found that Bishnoi continued directing his associates across the globe personally using contraband cellphones and other voice over internet protocol devices smuggled into his jail cell.

The indictment names Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara as Binoi's ringleaders in North America and Europe, respectively, while Sukhraj Singh Kang acted as the syndicate's 'India-based lieutenant'. The documents named three more persons --Rajan Bhatti, Bhulwan, and Sumit--who were allegedly involved in the activities of the syndicate.

US Charges Against Bishnoi

Hardeep Singh Nijjar's Killing: According to the DoJ's indictment, Bishnoi and Goldy Brar ordered the assassination of 'H.S.N', who was identified as Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani leader who was killed while leaving the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara temple in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023.

The DoJ claimed four conspirators were involved in the plot to kill Nijjar and two of them pulled the trigger.

Killing Of Siddhu Moosewala: The indictment stated that the Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility through an interview with a media outlet for "ordering and directing the murder of SSS, a prominent Indian singer and rapper who was murdered on May 29, 2022, in Mansa, Punjab.

This most likely referred to noted Punjabi singer and Congress leader Siddhu Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, or SSS. He was shot and killed by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village, Mansa district, Punjab, on May 29, 2022

Shooting at Salman Khan House: "Between 2022 and 2026, Bishnoi announced, on multiple occasions, his intention to murder SK, a well-known Indian actor and television personality," the indictment said.

This most likely refers to actor Salman Khan, whose residence was under attack in April 2024. The actor has received multiple threats from the gang over the years, primarily due to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Gippy Grewal Case: The document noted that Bishnoi took responsibility for a shooting at the residence of actor-singer R.G. on November 24, 2023. This was most likely a reference to Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal, whose real name is Rupinder Singh Grewal.

On 25 November 2023, Bishnoi took responsibility for a shooting at his house, writing in a Facebook post, "no one can save you from us." The gang has repeatedly contacted Grewal and his manager several times between December 2025 and March 2026, demanding payments by threatening to kill him, the indictment showed.

Sunil Yadav Murder: Among other cases, the DoJ also highlighted the killing of drug smuggler Sunil Yadav, who was killed in Stockton, California, on 23 December 2024. The indictment showed that Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara claimed the killing "on behalf" of the Bishnoi gang with a warning message on Facebook that said, "[all] our enemies, be prepared, any corner of the world you reach, we will reach there."