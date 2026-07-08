Decoding Op Hard Ball: Inside US Probe In Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Its Rivals

The authorities in the United States have announced what they describe as the "largest-ever" action against India-based transnational organised crime networks. Under a joint international operation named Operation Hard Ball, law enforcement agencies from the United States, Canada and parts of Europe have arrested 24 suspects.

In total, 37 individuals, including jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his close aide Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, have been charged in three separate federal indictments filed in US courts. Other individuals named in the indictments include gangsters Rohit Godara, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Ravinder Singh Dhanda, and several other alleged members of organised crime syndicates.

According to US investigators, these criminal organisations were not limited to India but operated across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The networks are accused of involvement in murder, contract killings, extortion, drug trafficking, arms trafficking, kidnapping, human trafficking, and money laundering, targeting the Indian community in these nations.

Inside Operation 'Hard Ball'

According to the US Department of Justice (DoJ), "Operation Hard Ball" was the result of a years-long federal investigation into Indian crime syndicates that "engage in racketeering, targeted killings, shootings, extortion, the trafficking of bulk quantities of narcotics across international borders," and other crimes around the world whose impact is especially felt on the Indian community.

In total, 37 defendants -- including two who ran their global criminal syndicates from jails in India -- have been charged across three separate federal indictments involving three organised crime groups. Of them, 24 have been arrested (13 in the US, three in Canada, one in Spain, and seven already in police custody before the operation), while 10 remain fugitives (seven in the US, two in India, and one in Europe).

Massive Drug and Weapons Seizures

During the investigation, authorities seized approximately 1,000 kilograms of cocaine, 1 kilogram of heroin, $40,000 in cash and 12 firearms. Simultaneous search operations were also carried out at 23 locations in the Sacramento area and 11 locations in the Los Angeles area of California.

"Transnational criminal gangs who spread fear, drugs, and violence will face the full force of justice and the weight of the federal government," said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli.

"Working together, law enforcement in the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia are determined to target and dismantle these criminal organisations wherever they operate. There is no safe harbour for these thugs."

Allegations Against Lawrence Bishnoi

According to the US indictment, 33-year-old Lawrence Bishnoi, despite being imprisoned in India for several years, continued to direct his criminal organisation from jail.

The indictment accuses him of planning and directing murders, political assassinations, extortion, kidnappings, drug trafficking, human trafficking and shootings.

'Patriotic' Image Built Through Social Media

US investigators claimed Bishnoi projected himself as a "patriot," "nationalist," and "deeply religious" individual through social media and media interviews. Authorities alleged he used this public image to recruit young people into his criminal network in India, the United States and other countries.

"In private, Bishnoi presided over a sweeping criminal enterprise that spanned multiple continents. Using contraband cellphones and other voice-over internet protocol devices smuggled into his jail cell, Bishnoi personally directed political assassinations, murders, shootings, extortions, kidnappings, drug trafficking, human smuggling, and other crimes committed by members and associates of the Bishnoi enterprise worldwide," the DoJ said.

Roles of Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara

The indictment states that Satinderjeet Singh, 32, aka "Goldy Brar", from Punjab, served as Bishnoi's principal operational commander in North America, Rohit Godara, 37, from Rajasthan, managed operations in Europe, while Sukhraj Singh Kang, 58, from Punjab, manages the India operations of the gang.

All three have been described as Bishnoi's most trusted associates, allegedly responsible for executing his instructions and overseeing violent criminal activities across multiple countries.

Reference to the Nijjar Killing

The indictment also references the June 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, Canada.

US prosecutors alleged that the murder was ordered by Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. However, these remain allegations contained in the indictment, and the matter will ultimately be decided by the court.

Shooting at Indian Actor's Residence

According to the indictment, the Bishnoi gang also claimed responsibility for a shooting at the residence of a prominent Indian actor and singer living in Canada in November 2023. Following the incident, a threatening message in Punjabi was posted on social media stating: "No one can save you from us."

Multi-Million Dollar Extortion Through WhatsApp

Investigators alleged that the gang used WhatsApp and other encrypted messaging platforms to threaten businesspersons and influential individuals. Victims in Los Angeles and Thousand Oaks were allegedly targeted for extortion amounting to crores of rupees.

In one case, the gang allegedly demanded nearly US$5 million.

Revenue Source

According to the indictment, international drug trafficking was the gang's primary source of income. Authorities stated that 49 kilograms of cocaine being transported from the United States to Canada were seized in November 2024.

The indictment further alleged that between March 2024 and July 2025, the Bishnoi network stole approximately 520 kilograms of cocaine from rival drug traffickers.

Investigators believe the proceeds from these activities helped finance the expansion of the criminal network, the DoJ said.

The indictment charged Bishnoi, Brar, Godara, and six other defendants with one count of racketeering conspiracy, one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by extortion (Hobbs Act), six counts of attempted Hobbs Act extortion, and one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, namely cocaine and methamphetamine.

Jaggu Bhagwanpuria's Global Network

A second indictment charges Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, 38, and his 16 associates. According to US authorities, Punjab resident Bhagwanpuria is an associate-turned-rival of Bishnoi, and founded his own criminal enterprise later. His gang allegedly has more than 1,000 members and associates worldwide, including over 100 members operating in the United States.

The group, which also operates in Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, faces allegations including murder, contract killings, kidnapping, drug trafficking, arms trafficking and extortion.

Allegations of Corruption In India

The indictment further alleged that the Bhagwanpuria network expanded its power, using corrupt law enforcement officers to assist in criminal activities including extortion schemes. The gang also allegedly arranged for false criminal cases to be registered against rivals and later extorted money by offering settlements.

"The Bhagwanpuria group used this false information to target perceived rivals and individuals that members or associates believed were cooperating with law enforcement, often triggering baseless criminal proceedings and extortion plots by corrupt Indian law enforcement officers against perceived rivals," the DoJ said.

The group allegedly funded its activities through drug trafficking, including through drug transportation sub-networks in Los Angeles and the Inland Empire, as well as through illegal firearms dealing.

One accused is alleged to have directed a false murder case against a family in India while operating from the United States.

'Rolex' Behind Canada-US Drug Corridor Exposed

A third indictment has been filed against 57-year-old Ravinder Singh Dhanda aka "Randy," "Rolex," and "John Wick," of Vancouver, Canada, 50-year-old Jaskarn Baghri aka "Baba," of Surrey, British Columbia, 43-year-old Gurtej Singh Smagh, aka "Simba," of Creston, British Columbia, along with eight others.

Investigators alleged that the network transported hundreds of kilograms of cocaine and methamphetamine every week from the United States to Canada. The drugs were allegedly concealed in long-haul commercial trucks, including agricultural transport vehicles, to move them across the border.

The indictment alleged the trafficking of more than 430.1 kilograms of cocaine between July 2023 and November 2024.

Penalties Could Include Life Imprisonment

The DoJ emphasised that these are criminal allegations only, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

If convicted, several defendants could face penalties ranging from mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years to life imprisonment.

International Cooperation

The investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), US Customs and Border Protection, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Spanish authorities, and several other international agencies.

The US Department of Justice stated that this operation is only the beginning, adding that coordinated international action against transnational organised crime networks will continue.