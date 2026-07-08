Seen Hitting Woman Doctor On Video, Sena Leader's 'Did Nothing Wrong' Response

The video is clear. Shiv Sena corporator from Kalyan-Dombivli, Ramesh Mhatre, is seen hitting a woman doctor. He and his supporters are then seen beating up other staff and nurses at a hospital near Mumbai.

Later visuals show terrified hospital staff in tears. The video triggered massive outrage. The incident took place on June 6.

But the corporator is defiant. He has no regrets.

In a 26-minute interview with NDTV's Shiv Aroor on Wednesday morning, Mhatre refused to apologise. Instead, he denied what was clearly visible in the video.

"I did not attack the woman doctor at the hospital," the corporator insisted, even as the video showed otherwise. When confronted with the footage, he claimed he only hit the doctor's hand to get her off the phone as "she was not listening to our complaint."

"I slapped her phone as she was not listening to us. I only tried to get her off the phone," Mhatre said, adding that Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray taught them to fight injustice.

Throughout the interview, Mhatre kept justifying his actions and insisted the doctors were at fault. Showing no remorse, he even claimed his actions "saved the life of a woman and her child."

According to a hospital official, the assault was triggered by a dispute over the unavailability of NICU beds. The family of a pregnant woman was told by doctors that the newborn may need NICU care, but since all beds in the hospital were occupied, they were asked to consider shifting to another hospital. The matter escalated from there.

In the video, a woman doctor is seen trying to use her mobile phone. She steps back behind a desk to avoid the men. Suddenly, the corporator hits her from behind with such force that the phone falls from her hand.

He then turns to assault other staff.

Repeatedly confronted with the video, Mhatre continued to claim he did nothing wrong and said, "I will not apologise".

Staying defiant, he called the doctor "arrogant" and even labelled them "goons."

He claimed that if doctors had responded to his calls, he would not have gone to the hospital and "nothing would have happened."

"Our action saved the life of a woman and her child. We don't care about anything else," he said.

Towards the end, he added that if the doctors apologise for their behaviour, he will also express regret.