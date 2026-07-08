Outrage Over Assault On Doctors, Maharashtra Government Assures Action on Corporator

As outrage grows over Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre's assault on doctors, including a woman doctor, at a Kalyan-Dombivli hospital, the ruling Shiv Sena and the BJP have condemned the leader and promised action.

Reacting to the July 6 assault that was caught on camera, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam assured a probe and action in the matter.

"Assaulting doctors is wrong. We will investigate the matter and take action. If someone has any issue, they must report to the authorities instead of taking the law into their hands," the minister said.

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre was seen assaulting a female doctor at the hospital following an altercation over the treatment of a pregnant woman.

In the video, a woman doctor is seen trying to use her mobile phone. She steps back behind a desk to avoid the men. Suddenly, the corporator hits her from behind with such force that the phone falls from her hand.

He and his supporters then assaulted other staff as well.

Watch | Seen Hitting Woman Doctor On Video, Sena Leader's 'Did Nothing Wrong' Response

When confronted by NDTV, Mhatre denied assaulting the woman doctor despite video evidence showing otherwise. He insisted that he only "slapped her phone as she was not listening to us. I only tried to get her off the phone," Mhatre said.

He also refused to express regret over his actions.

Taking note of the incident, Shiv Sena MP and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde, condemned the assault on doctors and nursing staff.

"The assault on doctors and medical staff at Shastri Nagar Hospital of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is highly condemnable. As a doctor myself, I know that patient service is not merely a job but service to humanity. In extremely adverse and stressful conditions, doctors, nurses, and other health workers labor day and night for public service," Shinde posted on X.