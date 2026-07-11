16-Year-Old Electrocuted In Karnataka, Parents File Case Against Power Board

A 16-year-old boy allegedly died of electrocution after coming into contact with a low-hanging electric wire connected to a government school in Karnataka's Tumakuru district, prompting police to register an FIR against officials of the Karnataka Electricity Board (KEB).

According to the FIR filed by the boy's father, the incident occurred on Friday evening under the Koratagere Police Station limits.

The teenager was returning home after playing near the government school in his village when he came into contact with an electric wire hanging dangerously low. He was rushed to Sridevi Hospital by local residents, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The complaint alleges that the wire's insulation was damaged and blames the incident on the negligence of KEB officials.

The victim's father alleged that KEB officials failed to properly secure and maintain the electricity connection to the government school, resulting in the fatal accident. He has sought legal action against those responsible.

Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the incident.