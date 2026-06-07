Family Dispute, Then Stabbing Spree: Karnataka Boy Kills Father, Sister

A minor boy allegedly stabbed his father, mother, and elder sister following a dispute at their home in Karnataka's Koppal district. Two of the three victims have since died from their injuries.

The boy allegedly attacked his father, Yankanna Naidu, 48, his mother Soujanya, and his sister Pragathi, 20, with a knife. Pragathi died at the scene, while the father was rushed to VIMS Hospital in Ballari, where he later died due to his injuries.

Mother remains in a critical condition and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Ballari. The boy himself also sustained injuries and is undergoing medical care.

The boy's grandparents first raised the alarm. Hearing loud arguments and screaming from inside the house, they broke open a door with the help of a neighbour. They found all four family members injured and bleeding.

A complaint was filed by the grandfather, based on which an FIR has been registered.

Gangavathi police have visited the site and launched a formal investigation. Officers have said they have yet to establish exactly what triggered the violence. The dispute may have been linked to the boy's addiction to online gaming, though police have not confirmed this as the motive.