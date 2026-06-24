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Man Visits Married Lover At Night. Her 2nd Boyfriend Severs His Hand

Arun was initially treated at a local hospital before being shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru for advanced treatment. His condition is critical.

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Man Visits Married Lover At Night. Her 2nd Boyfriend Severs His Hand
The accused fled the scene after the attack and remains at large.
  • A 28-year-old man was critically injured in a machete attack in Karnataka
  • The victim was attacked outside a married woman’s house in Hoovinahaklu village near Balehonnur
  • The victim suffered severe injuries, including a severed hand, and was hospitalised in Mangaluru
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Bengaluru:

A 28-year-old man was critically injured after being attacked with a machete in a suspected dispute involving a married woman in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district.

The incident took place around midnight in Hoovinahaklu village near Balehonnur in NR Pura taluk. The victim, identified as Arun, 28, had allegedly gone to the house of a married woman when he was attacked by Sheshagiri, who is said to be a relative of the woman.

According to police, both Arun and Sheshagiri were reportedly in a relationship with the woman, who has been living separately from her husband. Investigators suspect the attack stemmed from tensions over the relationship.

Police said Sheshagiri allegedly assaulted Arun with a machete outside the woman's house, inflicting severe injuries and reportedly severing one of his hands.

Arun was initially treated at a local hospital before being shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru for advanced treatment. His condition is critical.

The accused fled the scene after the attack and remains at large. Police have launched a search operation to trace and arrest him.

A case has been registered at Balehonnur Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

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