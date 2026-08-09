Liam Payne's Final Hours: New Photos Show Singer Drinking, Meeting Two Sex Workers At Hotel

The final hours of Liam Payne's life are being seen in a new light with the release of photographs and documents from the investigation into his death. The images reportedly show the former One Direction singer drinking at his Buenos Aires hotel, spending time with hotel staff and meeting two women on the day he died.

The Daily Mail has reported that it obtained more than 3,000 documents and photographs collected as part of the investigation. Together, the material offers a glimpse into Payne's movements at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel before he fell from the third-floor balcony on October 16, 2024.

Among the photographs is reportedly one of Payne swinging around a pole at the hotel the night before his death. Other images appear to show alcohol being taken to his room by hotel employees.

On the day of his death, Payne was also photographed meeting two sex workers in the hotel lobby, according to reports. The women later spoke to investigators and reportedly said that Payne sang for them during their time together. They also claimed that he asked about getting a narcotic substance.

Payne was 31 when he died after falling from the hotel balcony. His final day had already been the subject of an investigation, with prosecutors previously saying that he had been drinking heavily and had used drugs before his death.

What Happened Inside The Hotel?

Payne's behaviour reportedly became increasingly concerning as the day went on. Hotel staff had earlier become worried about him and one employee eventually called emergency services.

The employee reportedly told emergency operators that Payne appeared to be at risk of harming himself, particularly because he was in a room with access to a balcony. Investigators later said they believed Payne may have been attempting to leave the hotel when he fell.

The circumstances surrounding his death have been examined extensively by Argentine authorities, including his movements inside the hotel and his interactions with staff and other people in the hours before the fall.

Payne's Final Days In Argentina

Payne had travelled to Argentina just over two weeks before his death. He was there while waiting for the renewal of his US visa and initially spent much of his time with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, and businessman Rogelio "Roger" Nores.

According to earlier reports, Payne had remained sober for much of the first part of the trip. Cassidy left Argentina for Miami on October 14, two days before his death.

The singer had also changed hotels shortly before the tragedy. He had been staying at the Park Hyatt with Cassidy but reportedly left after an incident involving damage to his room and a confrontation with hotel staff.

He then checked into the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, where he spent his final days.

The newly revealed photographs do not answer every question about what happened that afternoon, but they add more detail to the timeline of Payne's final hours and the events that preceded his fatal fall.