Kate Cassidy Admits Comparing New Boyfriend To Liam Payne Led To Breakup

Nearly two years after the heartbreaking loss of Liam Payne, Kate Cassidy is opening up about the challenges she has faced in trying to move on with her life. The influencer revealed that her new relationship came to an end because she struggled to stop comparing her partner to the late One Direction singer.

Liam died in October 2024 after falling from a balcony in Argentina, shortly after spending time with Kate. In a recent TikTok video, Kate said that she had started seeing someone new and that the relationship quickly became serious.

Despite things going well at first, Kate admitted that she often compared the relationship with her past love life with Liam Payne. She explained that losing someone she believed would be part of her future made it difficult to properly connect with someone new. According to Kate, those comparisons put a strain on the relationship and led to their breakup.

As per The Sun, Kate Cassidy said, "I got broken up with; I got dumped. I've been super MIA online here about my updated dating situation going on, that is because I recently met someone. I feel like things were moving super fast kind of; if you know me, you know I have a tendency of moving fast. Let's just name this guy Joe. Joe was really sweet, and I feel like he was kind of like a lot of things I wanted in a guy. He's really super low-key; he doesn't have any social media, which I actually really liked.

"I met his family, he took me on a trip, and things were going really well, really quick. I f****d up. Dating after losing somebody that you genuinely thought you were going to spend the rest of your life with is really tough because I physically look for Liam in every single guy that I meet. If they don't hit all the check marks, I tend to either back away or almost resent this person, and it's so crazy."

"There were certain times where I would get so angry with this guy because I physically would be like, 'Oh Liam would do this so why aren't you doing this?' Or he would do something and I would be like, 'Liam would never do that, why are you doing that?' He texted me yesterday, and we should go our separate ways because it's just too much and I understand. I feel sad because I don't like losing people and I feel like especially in the beginning of a situationship, it's so fun and you're so excited to see where it goes," Kate Cassidy added.

Kate Cassidy and Liam Payne were together for around two years after meeting in 2022. Kate remained by Liam's side until his tragic death in October 2024.