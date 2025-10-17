"I Miss You": Liam Payne's Girlfriend Remembers One Direction Singer On First Death Anniversary

Liam Payne, an English songwriter and singer, died in 2024 by falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. On October 16, 2025, his loved ones, family members, and fans remembered his contribution to contemporary music.

He was 31 when he died, and he was intoxicated. Payne also struggled with mental illness and substance abuse for years. After his death, his song, Teardrops, debuted on the UK singles chart, and 11 other compositions of his re-entered the list. Five people - two for supplying him narcotics and three for criminal negligence - were arrested in connection with the death of the One Direction singer.

Liam Payne's Girlfriend And Family Write An Emotional Note

Kate Cassidy shared a picture with Liam Payne and wrote, "Today marks a full year without you here. I will forever hate goodbyes. I miss you, Liam".

Liam Payne's Sister And Family Issues A Statement

Liam's sister Ruth released a four-page note expressing how she and her family are dealing with the grief. She concluded the letter with, "Everyone only seems interested in the public side of this, some sadly seem more interested in the fame they can gain off this, but on the human side, people need to remember when they speak, there is a son without his Dad, parents without their child, and I am lost without my brother".

"Love always Liam, in every lifetime," read the last time.

Fans Remember Liam Payne

There is an account on X (formerly known as Twitter), Remembering Liam Payne, and it posted his images with the caption, "It's hard to believe it's already been a year since he left us. You are deeply missed, Liam."

A user commented, "A year?? I still can't believe he's already gone, I miss him so much and I wish someday I'll stop crying every time I listen to any of his songs or maybe it will going to be easier to comprehend that he's not here anymore".

Another fan wrote, "It's crazy to me that I've been trying to process his death for a year now and it still doesn't make sense to me".

