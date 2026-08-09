Facing 'Battle Channi', Amarinder Warring Launches Outreach For Congress Workers

Amid growing questions over his leadership, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has launched a new digital outreach programme to reconnect with the party's grassroots workers.

Titled "Sunday With Warring and Warriors", the initiative comes a day before Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel is expected to meet the party high command and present his assessment of the situation in the state.

The timing is significant. The Congress has just concluded a nine-day statewide campaign during which Warring and Baghel faced protests and disruptions from supporters of former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Channi, who has been demanding Warring's replacement as state Congress chief, stayed away from every programme during the campaign.

Warring attempted to give a personal touch in his first address under the initiative. Rather than directly attacking his Opponents, he spoke about his own journey, the difficult phase through which he took charge of the party and the workers who, according to him, stood by him when many others had walked away.

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Recalling the period when he was appointed Punjab Congress chief, Warring said, "I got the opportunity to lead the Congress four and a half years ago, when the situation was not good. We had just faced the elections. After ruling the state with 80 seats, we had been reduced to 18. Every Congress worker was demoralised. Many could not face it and quit the party. Many big faces also left."

He recalled that Rahul Gandhi had handed him the responsibility of rebuilding the organisation at a time when even he was unsure about how to proceed.

"Even I was clueless about how to lead the party at that time. But I knew one thing: those who make us leaders in the party are our workers. They only need backing and encouragement," Warring said.

He then credited the grassroots workers for Congress' performance in the Lok Sabha elections. "Because of the encouragement and hard work of our workers on the ground, we won seven Lok Sabha seats. The credit goes to the hard work of our Congress workers. I salute that hard work. I am what I am because of all of you."

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Warring's speech repeatedly returned to the theme of loyalty during difficult times. In an emotional reference to his own personal struggles, he said, "There was a time when I became an orphan. The road was very difficult to walk, but it was you people who backed me. Now I want to return the favour to those who stood by me."

He also made a veiled reference to the difficulties his leadership has faced in recent days, including protests during party programmes. Without naming his opponents, he described them as "challenges".

"Yes, I am facing difficulties and challenges, but with your contribution I will overcome them. But I cannot do it without your support," he told the workers.

The reference is significant given that several Congress programmes during the nine-day campaign witnessed protests by rival factions, exposing the extent of factionalism within the state unit.

Warring then turned his appeal into a larger argument about the kind of Congress leadership he wants to build. "Those ordinary people who have served the party for 30 years need to be brought to the front. Those who don't have a family lineage need to lead. Those whose fathers were not sarpanches, I want to bring them out and give them leadership," he said.

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He insisted that despite the obstacles, he remained focused on this objective.

"No matter how many obstacles I face, I am focused on my goal. If God permits, I will encourage such workers and bring them to the front," Warring said.

He did not openly engage with the demand for his removal or directly target Channi. Instead, he presented himself as a leader who had inherited a demoralised Congress, stayed through its difficult phase and now wanted to empower the ordinary workers who had remained loyal to the party.

With Baghel preparing to brief the high command on the Punjab crisis, Warring is simultaneously taking his case to the grassroots, using an emotional, almost conversational "Mann Ki Baat" style to remind workers that his political journey is tied to theirs.

The political message is subtle but clear: the battle over Warring's presidency is being reframed as a battle over who speaks for the ordinary Congress worker.