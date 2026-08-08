Amarinder Singh's Return Buzz: Will It Strengthen Congress Or Deepen Crisis

Could Captain Amarinder Singh return to the Congress ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections? There is no confirmation of such a move. Amarinder himself has rejected the speculation and said he is not returning to Congress. But the discussion has gained attention after Rahul Gandhi recently made a friendly reference to the former Punjab Chief Minister.

The timing is important because Punjab Congress is again facing internal differences, mainly between former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Both have their own supporters and ambitions, while other senior leaders are also trying to retain their political space.

Recently, a large group of Congress leaders gathered at the residence of Rana Gurjit Singh and raised concerns about the functioning of the state unit. Rana Gurjit has been associated with Amarinder in the past, adding to speculation about the Captain's continuing influence among sections of the Punjab Congress. After Rahul Gandhi comment, Rana Gurjeet was the first one who welcomed Captain Amarinder Singh in Congress if he comes back in party fold.

For now, however, Amarinder's comeback remains only speculation.

Amarinder still has considerable political experience. He served as Punjab Chief Minister twice and led Congress to a major victory in the 2017 Assembly elections. His second tenure ended in 2021 after a bitter leadership battle with the Congress high command. He left the party and later joined the BJP.

Yet his political network and influence among old Congress leaders have not completely disappeared.

For some Congress leaders, Amarinder's experience and understanding of Punjab's political and social equations could be useful as the party prepares for 2027. He could potentially act as a bridge between rival groups.

But there is also a serious risk.

Congress has already suffered because of internal fighting. The Amarinder-Sidhu confrontation and Amarinder's eventual exit left the party badly divided before the 2022 elections, which Congress lost to the AAP.

Today, the party again has multiple centres of influence. There is the Channi camp, the Warring camp backed by the high command, and other senior leaders such as Partap Singh Bajwa and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. If Amarinder returns, he could become another power centre.

That could strengthen Congress if he unites the factions. It could weaken the party further if it creates another leadership contest.

The biggest question would be his role.

If Congress brings Amarinder back as a senior statesman, campaign strategist or consensus-builder, his experience could be an advantage. But if he returns as another claimant to political authority, the party could face another round of infighting.

Rahul Gandhi has already warned Punjab Congress leaders that no individual is bigger than the party and that those who fail to work as a team could be pushed aside.

Political observers say the Congress needs unity more than another leadership battle. Punjab voters are unlikely to be impressed by continued factionalism.

Amarinder's return, if it ever happens, could give Congress a psychological and political boost. But only if he becomes a bridge between Channi, Warring and other leaders.

If he becomes another faction, his return could deepen the crisis.

For now, the Captain says he is not returning. But the renewed speculation shows that his political relevance in Punjab has not disappeared.