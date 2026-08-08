India's Youth Have 'Unmatched Potential': Rahul Gandhi In Prayagraj

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said India's youths are the country's greatest strength, and their potential is unparalleled in the world.

Addressing the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme at KP Ground here, Gandhi said, "You are the power and pride of India. When I say this, I am talking about every Indian citizen." "This evening I want to speak to you about dard (pain), data, and daulat (wealth)," he said.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said India's 40 crore youths constitute its "greatest strength", adding that while there is much talk about America, China and Russia, "India's youths are unparalleled." Gandhi also raised his concerns about the debasement of educational credentials in the country.

"Today, education certificates have no meaning in India because they cannot give you a job," he said.

Gandhi spoke before a large gathering of students and competitive exam aspirants, who turned up despite waterlogging and muddy patches at the venue.

Dance performances by rappers from Mumbai were staged ahead of Gandhi's arrival.

In the run-up to the much-publicised event, the Congress on Friday took out a motorcycle rally in the city, led by the party's Uttar Pradesh president Ajay Rai.

Students at the event complained of problems in hostels and concerns with competitive examinations, which they said they hope to raise before Gandhi.

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