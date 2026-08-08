Karnataka NEET Counselling 2026 Dates Out: Check Round 1 Choice Filling And Seat Allotment Schedule

The Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2026 schedule has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority. Students who want admission to MBBS and BDS programmes in the state can participate. The counselling process is being conducted for eligible NEET UG 2026 candidates. According to the schedule, the choice-filling process will open from August 7 to August 13. Students can enter their preferred colleges and courses. KEA has also announced the date for the provisional Round 1 seat allotment result.

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Dates

Candidates can check the important dates for the first round of Karnataka NEET Counselling 2026 below:

Round 1 Choice Filling/Option Entry: August 7 to 13, 2026

Provisional Seat Allotment Result: August 19, 2026

Final Seat Allotment Result: To be announced

Reporting at Allotted College: To be announced

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2026: What Happens After Seat Allotment?

Candidates will be able to know whether they have been allotted a seat after the provisional seat allotment result is published. It is based on their eligibility, merit, and submitted preferences.

Candidates who receive a seat should follow KEA's instructions regarding the next admission steps. The final seat allotment and reporting schedule will be updated by the authority separately.

Students who do not secure a seat in the first round may have an opportunity to participate in subsequent counselling rounds. It is subject to the eligibility and rules announced by KEA.

Candidates should visit the official KEA website regularly for the latest notifications, seat matrix, allotment results and further counselling instructions. KEA's official portal currently lists UG NEET 2026 updates, including seat-related notifications.