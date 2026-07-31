Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Score List Out For 69,170 Candidates, Here's What Next?

KEA has released the Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Score List for medical aspirants. A total of 69,170 candidates selected. The score list includes candidates who qualified in NEET and chose Karnataka as their state while filling the NTA application form. The score list has been published in descending order of merit. It is an important reference for the upcoming counselling for MBBS, BDS, and other medical courses. Candidates are advised to download the PDF and keep a copy for future reference.

How To Download Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Score List?

Candidates can access the merit list PDF through the UGNEET-2026 section on the official KEA portal. The document can be searched using the candidate's NEET roll number, application number or name. The following are steps to download:

Visit the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

Open the UGNEET-2026 section.

Click on the score list link.

Download the PDF file.

Search for the name, NEET roll number, or application number.

Save the PDF for future reference during counselling.

Direct Link For PDF

What Next After Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Score List?

KEA is expected to announce the detailed counselling schedule soon.

The counselling process is likely to include the following:

Document verification

Seat matrix publication

Option entry

Mock allotment

Round 1 seat allotment.

The first round of counselling is expected to begin in August 2026. The additional rounds and a mop-up round will be conducted after that.

It is important to note that this is a provisional score list released for Karnataka state counselling purposes.