Avika Gor Hospitalised After Working With 104-Degree Fever

Avika Gor has been hospitalised after testing positive for dengue. Her husband, Milind Chandwani. revealed that the actor continued to work despite running a fever as high as 104 degrees. According to Milind, Avika had been battling a high fever for five days before she was admitted to the hospital.

Sharing an update on Instagram on Friday, Milind spoke about Avika's health. He said the actor completed a pending shoot even while running a 104-degree fever.

“Avika has been in the hospital since last night. She has had a fever of 103–104 degrees for the past five days. And guess what she did during those five days? She first went to a project where two days of shooting were still pending. She performed so well despite having a 104-degree fever that they managed to wrap up the shoot in just one day,” Milind said.

Milind shared that after finishing the shoot, Avika had a two-day break and spent the time resting at home. However, she soon had to travel to Delhi for an advertisement shoot.

He added, “Then she came back and got a two-day break. She spent the entire day in bed, taking medicines, unable to move or even eat properly. But because she had made a commitment, she travelled to Delhi with the same fever and shot an ad. She also got herself tested before that. When she returned to Mumbai, we checked the report and it showed dengue. I told her many times that the producers would understand and that we could postpone it, but she kept saying, ‘Someone will suffer a loss, someone's time will be wasted, someone's money will be lost. I don't want that. I'll do as much as I can.'”

Milind also spoke about Avika's approach to her work and praised her for putting professional commitments first. He said, “I have never understood where someone gets so much love for their work from. The amount of respect she has for her craft and the value she places on other people's time and resources, I don't think many people in this industry do that. Anyway, I request all of you to please keep her in your prayers. I am proud of you, Avika.”

Avika And Milind's Relationship

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani made their relationship public in 2020. The couple got engaged in June 2025 and got married in September 2025. Their wedding celebrations were held on the sets of the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga.