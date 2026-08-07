'He Can Convince You of Anything': Aditi Rao Hydari Calls Ranbir Kapoor One Of Her Favourite Actors

Ranbir Kapoor continues to earn admiration not only from audiences but also from his co-stars, with many praising his acting skills, dedication on set, and humble nature. Some time back, Aditi Rao Hydari also spoke warmly about Ranbir's acting prowess and his ability to stay completely immersed in a scene.

The actress, who shared screen space with the actor in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, had once opened up about her experience of working with him, describing him as one of the finest performers in the industry.

Expressing her joy of working with Ranbir Kapoor, Aditi told Humans Of Bombay, “Working with Ranbir was mad. He's incredible, so incredible. He's one of my favorite actors, and he's so present. He can convince you of anything.”

What We Know About Ramayana: The Introduction?

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological saga is a grand cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. It features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama while Yash plays the role of the main antagonist, Ravana. Sai Pallavi is playing the role of Sita and Sunny Deol steps in as Lord Hanuman. Ravi Dubey steps in as Lord Rama's brother Lakshman and Rakul Preet has been cast in the role of Surpanakha.

Other cast members include Arun Govil as King Dasharath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sonal Jha as Sumitra, Shishir Sharma as Vashishtha, Ajinkya Deo as Vishwamitra, Mukesh Tiwari as Agastya, Saurabh Sachdeva as Mareech, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva, Adinath Kothare as Bharat, Nitish Bharadwaj as Shatrughna, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, Indira Krishnan as Mata Kaushalya, Shobana as Kaikesi, Harish Uthaman as Vibhishana, Seeba Chaddha as Manthara, Faisal Malik as Kumbhakaran, Kanchan as Tadaka, and Parminder as Subahu.

Mark your calendars! Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first installment is scheduled to release in theatres on November 6, while the second part is slated for a Diwali 2027 release.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Upcoming Film

She last starred in the silent dark comedy/social drama film ⁠Gandhi Talks. Aditi Rao Hydari will be next seen in Prime Video's project Welcome to Khoya Mahal. The upcoming series, created by Konkona Sensharma and Jaydeep Sarkar, also stars Barun Sobti and Rachit Singh.

The film shows Kanishk and Kanupriya, ex-royals and half siblings united by a crumbling inheritance, who are forced to take over their family's remote heritage hotel, The Khoya Mahal. Desperate to escape, they hatch a reckless plan to free themselves, unaware that Khoya Mahal has plans of its own.